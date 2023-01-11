Most currencies look stable and ranged and may remain so for a couple of sessions before showing any sharp movements. Dollar Index and Euro remain stable above 103 and 1.07 while EURJPY has risen and could test 143 before pausing. USDJPY can test 133/134 on a break above 132.60. USDCNY and USDRUB may turn bearish if fail to hold above 6.75 and 68 respectively. Pound and Aussie are bullish while above 1.20 and 0.68. USDINR if remains below 81.80 today can see further dip towards 81.60/40 while EURINR can be ranged within 87-89 region.
The US Treasury yields and the German yields have risen back well. The support on both the Treasuries and the German yields are holding well. A strong follow-through rise from here is needed to confirm a trend reversal. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have come down sharply but have immediate supports that can limit the downside and produce a bounce.
Dow and Shanghai have risen back keeping our overall bullish view intact. DAX has come off a bit but may remain bullish while above the support at 14600. Nikkei has risen further and may continue to be bullish in the coming sessions. Nifty is oscillating within the 17800-18300 range.
Brent and WTI are likely to trade in a range while below the resistance at $81.50 and $77.50 respectively. Gold has scope to rise towards the resistance at 1900-1930. Copper has enter into the crucial resistance zone at 4.08-4.10. Need to see if it can break above 4.10 or not. Silver may trade within 23-24.50 range until a decisive break is seen on either side of the range.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh multi-month highs above 1.0770
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since late May above 1.0770. Hawkish comments from ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn and the renewed US Dollar weakness seem to be fueling the pair's upside.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2150 as US Dollar weakens
GBP/USD has gained traction and recovered toward 1.2150 after having declined to the 1.2100 area earlier in the day. With Wall Street's main indexes holding in positive territory after the opening bell, the US Dollar struggles to find demand, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold buyers surge on dips, but bearish correction around the corner
Gold rallied early Wednesday to a fresh 8-month high but retreated ahead of Wall Street’s opening to trade in the red around the $1,873 level. Price action remained choppy ahead of the one first-tier event of the week.
BTC Trading Plan: Wait for the fireworks on Thursday and plan for $19,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price is currently trading against a 6% profit for the year after a massive drop in 2022. 2023 has thus far witnessed a nice 180-degree turnaround of sentiment.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): US CPI to cap risk on moves
Risk markets remain on the front foot with a positive Asian session leading to modest gains again in Europe on Wednesday morning. Some surprise upside data from Australian inflation and retail sales data was brushed off despite more hawkish possibilities.