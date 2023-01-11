Most currencies look stable and ranged and may remain so for a couple of sessions before showing any sharp movements. Dollar Index and Euro remain stable above 103 and 1.07 while EURJPY has risen and could test 143 before pausing. USDJPY can test 133/134 on a break above 132.60. USDCNY and USDRUB may turn bearish if fail to hold above 6.75 and 68 respectively. Pound and Aussie are bullish while above 1.20 and 0.68. USDINR if remains below 81.80 today can see further dip towards 81.60/40 while EURINR can be ranged within 87-89 region.

The US Treasury yields and the German yields have risen back well. The support on both the Treasuries and the German yields are holding well. A strong follow-through rise from here is needed to confirm a trend reversal. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have come down sharply but have immediate supports that can limit the downside and produce a bounce.

Dow and Shanghai have risen back keeping our overall bullish view intact. DAX has come off a bit but may remain bullish while above the support at 14600. Nikkei has risen further and may continue to be bullish in the coming sessions. Nifty is oscillating within the 17800-18300 range.

Brent and WTI are likely to trade in a range while below the resistance at $81.50 and $77.50 respectively. Gold has scope to rise towards the resistance at 1900-1930. Copper has enter into the crucial resistance zone at 4.08-4.10. Need to see if it can break above 4.10 or not. Silver may trade within 23-24.50 range until a decisive break is seen on either side of the range.

