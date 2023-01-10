Dollar Index continues to trade weak while Euro surged past 1.07 yesterday and continues to trade higher with a slight dip. A test of 1.08 looks likely in the near term. USDINR has held above 82.25/30 and while that holds a slow rise to 82.75 looks possible although there is enough scope to fall to 82 on the downside. EURINR has risen well and looks bullish towards 89 or higher. USDRUB has fallen sharply and needs to sustain above immediate support at 68 to keep bullish hopes alive. USDCNY has recovered a bit and needs to remain above 6.75 to test 6.80 or higher else can be bearish towards 6.70. Pound and Aussie hold below resistances near 1.22 and 0.69. EURJPY can range within 143-137 for now. USDJPY is bearish below 132.

The US Treasury yields have dipped further. There is still room on the downside to test their supports before we see a fresh leg of rise. The German yields also have room to decline further in the near-term before the overall uptrend resumes. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have come down, failing to sustain higher. They need to see a sustained rise to move strongly up.

Dow has declined but has support at 33500-33300 which, if holds can keep our overall bullish view intact. DAX needs a strong follow-through rise above 14800 to move further in the coming sessions. Nikkei has risen above 26000 and has room to move up further from here. Shanghai has declined and could see a test of 3150 on the downside. Nifty can rise to 18200-18300.

Brent and WTI have declined from the resistance near $81.50 and $77.5 respectively. Gold and Copper remains bullish for a rise towards 1900-1930 and 4.08-4.10 respectively. Silver has fallen back failing to rise above the resistance at 24.50.

