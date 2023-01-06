Dollar Index has risen, breaking above 105 and could be headed towards 106/107 on the upside before a pause is seen. Euro needs to remain above 1.05 for bullishness to persist in the medium term. Else a dip to 1.04 is possible. EURJPY and USDJPY have risen slightly and could be bullish while above 140 and 132 respectively. Pound and Aussie seem to rise slowly while above 1.18 and 0.67. USDCNY continues its fall below 6.90 while USDRUB is ranged within 70-75 region. EURINR can dip to 86 before pausing while USDINR needs to break on either side of 82.50-83.00 range for further directional clarity.
The US Treasury yields remain lower and have support coming up which can hold and trigger a fresh rise going forward. The German yields have risen back from just above their key supports and are keeping up the bullish view intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI continue to oscillate within their narrow range.
Dow has come down sharply within the 32500-33500 range. DAX has declined a bit but overall outlook remain bullish. Nikkei and Shanghai needs a decisive break above 26000 and 3155 to move up further on the upside. Nifty has fallen below 18000 and may fall further from here.
Crude prices have recovered. Brent and WTI have bounced back from $77.50 and $72.50 respectively and if the bounce sustains, the prices can move up slowly toward the key resistances. Gold and Silver have declined and have scope to target further downside. Copper has bounced back from 3.70 keeping the overall range of 3.70-3.93 intact.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to 1.0600 as US Dollar selloff picks up steam Premium
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.0600 on Friday. Following the mixed December jobs report from the US, the disappointing ISM Services PMI survey triggered a US Dollar selloff, fueling the pair's daily rally.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2000 after weak US PMI data Premium
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond 1.2000 on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure after the data published by the ISM showed an unexpected contraction in the service sector's business activity in December.
Gold gathers bullish momentum, rises above $1,860
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and rose above $1,860 in the American session. After the ISM Services PMI came in much worse than expected, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on the day below 3.6%, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Ethereum price may drop 12% before it reaches $1,300
Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.
TSLA struggles as deliveries and Elon Musk scare investors
Tesla stock continues to suffer as delivery data plummets. TSLA also punished by Elon Musk distractions on Twitter. EV giant stock is oversold, buying the dip below $100 could be profitable.