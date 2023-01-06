Dollar Index has risen, breaking above 105 and could be headed towards 106/107 on the upside before a pause is seen. Euro needs to remain above 1.05 for bullishness to persist in the medium term. Else a dip to 1.04 is possible. EURJPY and USDJPY have risen slightly and could be bullish while above 140 and 132 respectively. Pound and Aussie seem to rise slowly while above 1.18 and 0.67. USDCNY continues its fall below 6.90 while USDRUB is ranged within 70-75 region. EURINR can dip to 86 before pausing while USDINR needs to break on either side of 82.50-83.00 range for further directional clarity.

The US Treasury yields remain lower and have support coming up which can hold and trigger a fresh rise going forward. The German yields have risen back from just above their key supports and are keeping up the bullish view intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI continue to oscillate within their narrow range.

Dow has come down sharply within the 32500-33500 range. DAX has declined a bit but overall outlook remain bullish. Nikkei and Shanghai needs a decisive break above 26000 and 3155 to move up further on the upside. Nifty has fallen below 18000 and may fall further from here.

Crude prices have recovered. Brent and WTI have bounced back from $77.50 and $72.50 respectively and if the bounce sustains, the prices can move up slowly toward the key resistances. Gold and Silver have declined and have scope to target further downside. Copper has bounced back from 3.70 keeping the overall range of 3.70-3.93 intact.

