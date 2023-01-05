Slight reversal seen from yesterday’s movement in most currency pairs. Dollar Index has risen back and continues to trade within 103-105 while Euro is bullish above 1.05. EURJPY and USDJPY have risen slightly after the recent fall and may test 141 and 132.50/133 before again declining back. Aussie is likely to trade within 0.67-0.69 with eventual break on the upside. Pound is likely to trade within 1.18-1.22 while USDCNY has fallen back and remains bearish below 6.90. USDRUB is ranged within 68/70-74/75. USDINR and EURINR can trade within 82.50-83.00 and 87-88 respectively.
The US and the German yields have declined further and are coming closer to their key supports. We expect the supports to hold and see a fresh rise going forward. The US Federal Reserve’s minutes of the December meeting indicated that the interest rate will continue to go up this year. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI continue to remain stuck and mixed within their narrow range.
Dow has moved up closer to the upper end of its sideways range. DAX has risen sharply, breaking the 13800-14200 range on the upside. Nikkei has managed to bounce back above the support at 25700. Shanghai has risen further as expected but is likely to face key resistance at 3160-3180 soon. Nifty has fallen sharply and failure to bounce back from 18000 can drag it further on the downside.
Brent and WTI have fallen further and are likely to test crucial supports at $75 and $70 respectively. Gold can fall towards 1840-1820 while below 1870. Silver is likely to consolidate within 25.00-23.50 range for some time. Copper has fallen towards the lower end of 3.70-3.93 range. Need to see if it holds above 3.70 or not.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
