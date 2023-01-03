Some volatility seems to have seeped in as the markets gain volatility in the new year. Dollar Index sustains to trade lower and could test 102 on a break below 103 while Euro can rise slowly towards 1.08. USDJPY looks bearish towards support at 126 while EURJPY needs to hold above immediate support at 138 else can fall further towards 136/135. Pound is stable while Aussie could be headed for a slow rise towards 0.69. USDCNY may fall to 6.85/80 while USDRUB has held well below 75 and could be headed towards 70/68 before any reversal is seen again in the medium term. USDINR can range within 82.50-82.90 while EURINR can rise to 89.

The US markets were closed yesterday and are likely to move up this week. The German yields have declined sharply but have supports that can limit the downside and keep the overall uptrend intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are attempting to break their immediate resistances and have scope to move up in the near-term.

Dow was closed yesterday. DAX has bounced back but may continue to remain range bound for some time. Nikkei is closed today. Shanghai continues to trade below the resistance at 3100 and needs a decisive break above it to advance further on the upside. Nifty is likely to trade within 18400-18000 for a while.

Brent has declined a bit but overall outlook remains bullish while above the support at $82.50. WTI has also declined and needs a decisive break above $80 to target further upside. Gold and Silver have moved up towards the upper end of the sideways range. Copper continues to hover above the support at 3.80 and while above it we retain our bullish view of seeing a rise towards 3.90/3.93.

