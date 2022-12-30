Dollar Index has dipped but remains within the broad range of 103-105 while Euro hit 1.0691 yesterday before falling off from there. USDCNY can trade within 6.94-7.00 while Pound and Aussie are bullish above 1.20 and 0.66/6650 respectively. EURJPY and USDJPY have dipped and could see some more dip in the next 1-2 sessions before rising back towards 143 and 136 respectively. USDRUB has risen well and needs to break above 74 to become further bullish while USDINR and EURINR can slowly rise in near term.

The US Treasury yields have dipped slightly. However, the overall view is still bullish, and the yields have room to rise further from here. The German yields have also come down, but the trend remains up. Chances are high for the yields to rise back again. The 10Yr and 5Yr continues to remain stuck in a narrow range. A breakout on either side of their range is needed to get a clear cue on the next move.

Dow continues to oscillate within the 32500-33500 range. DAX has moved up towards the upper end of its sideways range but needs a decisive break above 14200 to target further upside. Nikkei has bounced back above 26000 but needs to sustain the bounce to avoid falling towards the next key support. Shanghai may remain range bound for a while. Nifty has scope to rise towards 18400-18500.

Brent and WTI have rebounded and can target further upside while above the support at $82.50-81.20 and $77.50 respectively. Gold and Silver looks range bound for some time. Copper can rise towards 3.90/3.93 while above the support at 3.80.

