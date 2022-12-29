Being the Christmas-New Year festive week, most currencies look stable and trade within fixed range and are likely to remain so for some more sessions. Dollar Index, Euro and USDCNY can trade within 103.75-104.60, 1.0565-1.0675 and 6.94-7.00 respectively while Pound and Aussie are bullish above 1.20/18 and 0.66/6650 respectively. EURJPY and USDJPY have dipped slightly and could see some more dip in the next 1-2 sessions. USDRUB can trade within 74-70/68 region while USDINR and EURINR look bullish for the near term.
The US Treasury yields have risen further. The bullish outlook is intact, and a further rise can be seen from here. The German yields have dipped but the broader trend is still up and there is more room to rise from here. The 10Yr and 5Yr are stuck in a very narrow range. Need to wait for the range breakout to get clarity on the next move.
Dow has fallen sharply but remains within the 32500-33500 range. DAX still looks mixed within the 13800-14200 range. Nikkei has fallen below 26000 and can target 25700 if the fall sustains below 26000. Shanghai is likely to trade in a range while below the resistance at 3100-3110. Nifty has managed to hold above 18100 but needs a strong follow through rise to target further upside.
Brent and WTI have fallen but the support near $82.50-81.40 and $77.50 respectively can limit the downside. Gold may continues to remain range bound for a few more sessions. Silver is likely to test key support at 23.50. Copper is trading above the key support at 3.80 and any break below it, if seen, can drag it further down towards 3.70.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
