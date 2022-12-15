FED raised rates by 50bps and signals more rate hikes to come in the upcoming policy meetings. Markets now look forward to the Bank of England and ECB policy meetings today where the consensus is also to see a 50bps rate hike. Dollar Index has to bounce back immediately else sustained fall below 104 can open chances of a fall to 103/102. Euro is holding below 1.07 and can trade within 1.07-1.0550 for now. EURJPY can hold below 146 while Pound and Aussie can dip while below 1.24/25 and 0.69 respectively. USDRUB has risen and can test 65.55-66 before falling back to 64-62. USDJPY can trade within 136-134 while USDCNY has risen slightly but is bearish while below 7.00. USDINR can trade within 82.40-82.85 while EURINR can fall while below 88.25/30.

The US Treasury yields remain relatively stable. The US Federal Reserve raised the rates by 50 bps as expected and have indicated for more hikes next year. The German 10Yr yield remains mixed while the 30Yr is moving up. We will have to wait and watch if the ECB meeting outcome today can set a trend for the yields. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are moving down as expected and have room to fall further.

Dow has come down below 34000 but need to see if the next crucial support at 33500-33400 holds or not. DAX has declined but while above 14400, we retain our view of seeing a rise to our expected level. Nikkei has scope to rise towards the upper end of the 28500-27500 range. Shanghai has come down further but the key supports are likely to limit the fall and produce a bounce back from there. Nifty might see a dip today but the downside could be limited to 18600-18500.

Brent and WTI have come up to their crucial resistance as expected. Precious metals have declined as US Dollar Index bounces back after the US Federal Reserve raised the interest rate by another 50 bps. Gold and Silver have declined but have immediate support at 1805 and 23.50 respectively. Any break below these supports can drag the metals further on the downside. Copper too has declined and any break below 3.8 could see a dip toward 3.7.

