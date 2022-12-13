Good Morning!
Dollar Index and Euro look ranged within 106-104 and 1.06-1.04 respectively while EURJPY has risen well towards 146-146.50. Pound and Aussie have risen well and can rise towards 1.24/25 and 0.69 respectively before a fall is seen. Dollar Yen has resistance at 138 which if holds can produce a fall towards 134-132. USDRUB could range within 60-64 while USDCNY is bearish while below 7.00 and could slowly move towards 6.90/88. USDINR is likely to range within 82.75-82.00. EURINR can test 88 before falling from there.
The US Treasury yields are managing to hold higher as the market is heading towards the Federal Reserve meeting outcome tomorrow . We expect the yields to move up further and then possibly see a fresh fall. The German yields also have room to rise further from here. The European Central Bank meeting is on Thursday. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are struggling to break above their key resistances which is much needed to ease the downside pressure and take them further higher. It is a wait and watch situation for now.
Dow and Nifty have rebounded sharply and a follow-through rise from the current level is needed to negate the danger of falling to 33000 and 18200-18100 respectively. DAX is stuck in a range but has a bullish bias of seeing a break above the upper end of the range and rise further on the upside. Nikkei has scope to rise towards the upper end of the 28500-27500 range. Shanghai to remain range bound for a while.
Brent and WTI have rebounded sharply as the support at $75 and $70 respectively held well. There is scope to move up further in the near term. Gold, Silver and Copper to trade within 1780-1825, 22.50-24 and 3.70-3.93 respectively for a while.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
