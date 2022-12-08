Dollar Index can trade within 106-104 while Euro can remain between 1.04 and 1.06. EURJPY can trade within 145-143 for the near term while Pound and Aussie can test 1.20 and 0.66/6650 respectively before again bouncing back to higher levels. Dollar Yen holds below 138 and can fall to 135 in the near term while USDRUB could range within 60-64, slowly inching higher. USDCNY is bearish while below 7.05/00 and could slowly move towards 6.90/88. USDINR can test 82.25/00 before bouncing back towards 82.60/80 while EURINR can test 87-88 while above 85.50.
The US Treasury yields have declined sharply across tenors. The expected fall in the yields is happening much faster than expected. Key supports are coming up for the Treasury yields which will need a close watch as a reversal is possible from there. The German yields remain lower and have room to fall further from here. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI spiked during the day and have come-off from their highs. The yields will have to break their key resistances to turn the outlook bullish and negate the danger of a fresh fall. The RBI raised the repo rate by 35-bps to 6.25% yesterday.
Dow is managing to hold above the support at 33500 but seems to lack momentum for a strong rise. DAX has fallen further and has scope to test 14200-14000 in the near term. Nikkei has scope to come down towards 27000. Shanghai unbales to gather strength to move up above 3220-3225 and is likely to remain in a range for some time. Nifty has declined but the support at 18500-18450 is likely to limit the downside and keep the broader uptrend intact.
Crude prices have declined sharply as EIA reported a decline in crude inventory of 5.2 million barrel and a large stock built in US gasoline and distillate. Brent and WTI are likely to test $75 and $70-68 in the near term. Gold, Silver and Copper may continue to remain range bound for some time.
