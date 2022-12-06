Good Morning!
Some recovery is seen in most currencies as Dollar Index bounces from 104 dragging down Euro from resistance at 1.06 as expected. EURJPY can test 145 before pausing while Pound and Aussie can test 1.20-1.1850 and 0.66/6650 respectively before again bouncing back to higher levels. Dollar Yen can test 138 before falling back to 132 while USDRUB seems to be slowly moving higher and can test 63-64 on the upside. USDCNY has bounced slightly but is bearish while below 7.05. USDINR can rise to 82.00-82.25/30 before coming off from there while EURINR can test 85 before again moving back towards 86.50 or higher eventually.
The US Treasury yields have risen back sharply but have resistances ahead that can cap the upside and keep the broader trend down. The German yields will need a strong follow-through rise from here to avoid a fall back. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are attempting to bounce but have to rise past their key resistances in order to turn the outlook positive. Else they can fall going forward.
Dow has fallen below 34000 but while above the support at 33500 bias remains bullish for a rise to our expected level. DAX too has declined a bit but overall view remains bullish to see a break above 14600 and rise further on the upside. Nikkei looks ranged. Shanghai is attempting to break above its crucial resistance at 3220. Nifty may continue to remain bullish while above the support at 18600-18500.
Brent and WTI may remain bearish while below the crucial resistance at $90 and $85 respectively. Gold has fallen back failing to break above 1820-1825. Silver too has fallen back but while above the support at 22.10-21.70, bias remains bullish for a test of crucial resistance on the upside. Copper is likely to trade within 3.7-3.90/3.93 for a while.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6730 reverting its negative trend
The AUD/USD pair bounced from a weekly low of 0.6668 and trades comfortably above the 0.6700 mark. Risk aversion did little to help the greenback as the focus remains on global economic growth and the looming Fed’s decision.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500, lacks follow-through
A risk-averse environment limited EUR/USD gains, but demand for the USD remains scarce. Buyers defending the 1.0500 area, hinting at potential higher highs in the near term.
Gold carves out a bullish scenario into key resistance
Gold price is higher on the day having climbed from a low of $1,768.82 and reaching a high of $1,789.05 so far as the US Dollar tails off in the mid-afternoon session in the US.
Ethereum price subject to volatility as Chainlink enables staking on the ETH network
Ethereum price has investors dialing in as Network advancements are arousing speculation. Still, the technicals will need to show forth stronger signals to justify opening a long position.
What happens after the Fed reaches the terminal rate
The discrepancy starts to show. What will the Fed do? For now, the Fed is raising rates to stave off inflation, and are expected to level out at around 5.0%.