Sharp movements seen in the currency markets today. Higher US consumer spending in October against moderate inflation has dragged down Dollar Index taking Euro higher to 1.05+ levels. While the index can fall to 104, Euro is bullish towards 1.06. EURJPY can test 141-140 on a break below 142. Aussie has crucial resistance at 0.69 which may hold while Pound can rise to 1.24/25 before a decline is seen. USDCNY has bounced and while above 7.0247, a rise to 7.10/15 looks possible. USDRUB looks stable while USDINR can trade within 81.0-81.50 for a few sessions. USDJPY can test 132-130 before a rise is seen. EURINR has risen well and is bullish towards 85.50-86.00.

Watch US unemployment and NFP data release today.

The US Treasury yields have declined further and have come closer to our expected levels. The US PCE data showing signs of cooling down has dragged the yields lower. The US PCE came in at 4.98% (YoY) down from 5.18%. The German yields have also declined sharply across tenors and have come closer to our expected levels. It is important to see if both the US and the German yields are now managing to bounce back or not. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have broken their sideways range on the downside. They look vulnerable to fall more from here.

Dow has declined but while above 34000 we would retain our bullish view of seeing a rise to our expected level. DAX has risen well and may continues to be bullish in the coming sessions. Nikkei and Shanghai have fallen back and have scope to come down further while below 28000-28200 and 3200-3220 respectively. Nifty has declined a bit but overall bias is still bullish.

Brent and WTI have declined from the resistance near $90-91 (Brent) and $85 (WTI). Gold has risen further but needs a strong break above 1820-1825 to move up further in the coming sessions. US NFP data which is due today would be crucial to watch. Market is expecting US NFP to ease to 200k from 261K in Oct-22. Silver has risen above 22.50-22.85 and if the breaks sustains a further is possible in the coming days. Copper needs a strong break above 3.8 to advance further on the upside.

