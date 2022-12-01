Powell’s speech yesterday brought in some volatility into the currency markets as it hinted at a 50bps rate hike in its December meeting and that there could be a path avoiding recession. He also stated a possible moderation in the pace of rate hikes in the upcoming policy meetings. Dollar Index has fallen and could head towards 105-104 while Euro has moved up well and can target 1.06 on a break above the interim resistance at 1.05. EURJPY needs to bounce from 142 else can fall to 141-140 before the expected bounce is seen. USDJPY has fallen sharply and failure to hold above 136 could indicate upcoming bearishness towards 132/130. Aussie and Pound have moved up and can test 0.69 and 1.22/24 respectively. USDCNY is trading near crucial support at 7.05 which needs to hold to move back to 7.20 or higher else can open up chances of a sharp fall to 7 or lower. USDINR can test 81.25/81.00 on the onshore rates before a bounce is seen. NDF saw a low of 81.29 yesterday before slightly bouncing back to quote at 81.35 currently. EURINR can rise towards 85.50-86.

The US Treasury yields have tumbled across tenors. The US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell saying that the pace of rate hikes will moderate had triggered this fall in the yields. This keeps our overall bearish view intact. The US PCE data release today will need a close watch. The German yields remain stable. They have room to fall further from here before a reversal is seen. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI continue to trade stable and are stuck within their respective sideways range.

Dow and Nikkei have risen back above 34000 and 28000 respectively thereby bringing back the bullish view of seeing a rise to our expected level. DAX has scope to rise further on the upside while above the support at 14200-14100. Shanghai has risen sharply as expected but could face crucial resistance at 3220. Nifty continues to remain bullish.

Brent has scope to rise towards the crucial resistance near $90-91. WTI is at the resistance near $81.00 and a break above it could pave the way towards $85 on the upside. Gold, Silver and Copper have risen sharply on the back of weak US Dollar index after the Jerome Powell's Speech. Powell said that FED might slow down the interest rate hike from December. However, the precious metals needs to surpass 1795-1800 (Gold), 22.50/85 (Silver) and 3.8 (Copper) respectively to target further upside in the coming sessions.

