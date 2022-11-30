Most currencies look ranged and may hold for some more time. Dollar Index, Euro, EURJPY trade within 105-107, 1.02-1.05 and 142-146 range while Aussie, Pound and USDJPY trade within 0.66-0.68, 1.18-1.22 and 137-140 region. USDCNY has scope to test 7.10 while upside can be limited to 7.25 in the near term. USDRUB is stuck within 59-61.50 while EURINR has scope to rise eventually towards 85-85.50. USDINR has been trading in a narrow range but has scope to move up while above 81.40/50
The US Treasury yields have risen well especially at the far-end. The recent bounce is just a correction within the broader downmove. So, the upside will be capped, and the yields can resume the fall. The US PCE data release tomorrow will be key to watch. The German yields continue to fall and are heading down towards our expected levels. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remain stable within the sideways range.
Dow has bounced back a bit but is likely to remain weak while below 34000. DAX has declined further and has scope to fall to our expected level in the coming sessions. Nikkei has dipped below 28000/27900 and while below it there is room to come down further on the downside. Shanghai has risen sharply above the resistance at 3125 and while above it there is scope for a rise towards the crucial resistance in the near term. Nifty remains bullish to see a further rise from the current level.
Brent has declined from yesterday's high of $86.72 but has scope to rise on the upside from the current levels. WTI is likely to test key resistance near $82.00 on the upside. Gold and Silver has scope to rise towards 1795-1800 and 22 respectively in the near term. Copper remains range bound within 3.5-3.7.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
