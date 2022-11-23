Good Morning!

Dollar Index has declined from 108 taking Euro higher from support at 1.02 itself. EURJPY too seems to be breaking above resistance at 146 which can pave the way towards 147/148 in the near term. Pound looks ranged below 1.20 while Aussie can test 0.65 while below 0.67. Dollar Yen looks mixed as it can either move towards 140 or rise back to 142.30, view is unclear. USDCNY is likely to trade within 7.20-7.10 while USDRUB too remains ranged within 61.50-59.00. USDINR is bullish while above crucial support at 81.50 and could be soon headed towards 82.00-82.25/50. EURINR is bullish towards 85.00-85.50 while above 83.50.

The US Treasury yields have declined across tenors. There is room for the yields to fall further from current levels to test their key supports in the coming days. The German yields have dipped across tenors and are keeping intact our bearish view. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI came down yesterday. They have to sustain above their upcoming support in order to avoid a deeper fall and keep alive the chances of a fresh rise. It is a wait and watch situation for now.

Dow has risen above 34000 as expected and has scope to rise further on the upside. DAX struggles to break above the resistance at 14450 but overall bias still remains bullish to see a break above it and rise further on the upside. Nikkei is closed today. Shanghai looks ranged but the broader outlook remains weak while below the resistance at 3125-3150. Nifty has risen back above 18200 keeping our overall bias bullish for seeing a break above 18400 and rise further on the upside.

Brent and WTI have scope to rise towards their resistances if manage to sustain above $87 (Brent) and $80 (WTI) respectively. Gold and Silver need a strong break above the resistance at 1760 and 21.30/50 to negate a fall back in the coming sessions. Copper has scope to rise towards 3.80-3.85 while above the support at 3.5.