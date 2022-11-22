Dollar Index may either hold below 108 or rise to 109 before falling off from there while Euro can rise from support at 1.02 and USDJPY can fall from immediate resistance near 142.25/30. EURJPY can trade within 142-144 region unless a break on either side is seen. Pound holds within 1.20-1.1750 for now while Aussie has scope to fall to 0.65 before bouncing higher. USDCNY can face rejection from resistance at 7.20 and is likely to trade within 7.20-7.10 for now. USDRUB bounced from 59 itself and can trade within 61.50-59 unless a break on either side is seen. USDINR looks bullish towards 82-82.25 before a fall is seen in the medium term. EURINR has risen from 83.50 as expected and can now rise to 84.50-85.00.

The US Treasury yields have moved up at the near-end while those at the far-end remain stable. Key resistances ahead can cap the upside and will continue to keep the broader picture weak for the Treasury yields. The German yields have dipped at the far-end and are keeping the broader bearish view intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI continue to move up. The 10Yr can rise further while it sustains above its support while the 5Yr has to break above its immediate resistance to avoid the danger of falling back.

Dow remained stable but bias is bullish to see a break above 34000 in the coming sessions. DAX has declined a bit but bias remains positive to see a break above the intermediate resistance at 14450 and rise further on the upside. Nikkei has risen well above the support at 27700. Shanghai has rebounded a bit but broader outlook remains weak while below the resistance at 3150-3125. Nifty has fallen below 18200 but the crucial support at 18100-18000 is expected to hold and produce a bounce back to higher levels.

Brent and WTI fell sharply to a low of $82.31 and $75.32 after the Wall Street Journal reported that an increase of oil production up to 500k bpd is under discussion for OPEC+ upcoming meeting on Dec 4. Gold and Silver have rebounded but need to break above the immediate resistance at 1760 and 21.30/50 to avoid the danger of falling further on the downside. Copper has risen back but needs to sustain above the support at 3.50 to extend further in the near term.

