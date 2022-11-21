Dollar Index has scope to see a corrective rise to 109 before falling from there which could drag down Euro towards 1.02/01. EURJPY can fall to 142 while below 146. USDJPY too looks bearish towards 142.Pound may remain within 1.18-1.20 for a few sessions while Aussie is bearish towards 0.65 while below resistance at 0.68. USDCNY has crucial resistance at 7.20 which if holds can see a rejection back to 7.10/05 in the coming sessions. USDRUB needs to remain below 61 to head towards 59-58 on the downside. EURINR could range within 83.50-85 for now.
The US Treasury yields have risen further across tenors. There is room to see more rise in the near-term, but key resistances ahead can cap the upside and drag the yields lower again going forward. The German yields continue to remain stable. The view remains bearish, and the yields are likely to resume their fall. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are bouncing back. But they have to breach their immediate resistances to ease the downside pressure and bring back the bullishness.
Dow has moved up further and remain bullish for a breakout above 34000 in the coming sessions. DAX too has moved up well and has scope to break above the intermediate resistance at 14450 and rise further on the upside. Nikkei remains range bound. Shanghai has fallen back as the resistance at 3150 continues to hold strong. Nifty has bounced back from the support at 18200 and while above 18200-18100, the bias remains bullish.
Brent and WTI have come down below $87 and $80 respectively. A sustained fall below $87-85 (Brent) and $80-79 (WTI) could see a further dip in the coming sessions. Gold, Silver and Copper remain bearish to see a test of crucial support on the downside before any reversal can be seen again.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
