Most currency pairs seem to have paused after the recent sharp movement seen over the last 1-week. Dollar Index and Euro seem to be ranged within 107.5-105.5 and 1.0250-1.05 respectively while EURJPY May test resistance at 146 from where a rejection towards 142.5 looks possible. Aussie has tested 0.68 as expected and can now fall towards 0.66. Likewise Pound is coming off from resistance near 1.20 and can fall to 1.18/16. USDJPY can be ranged within 137-142 while USDCNY can rise to 7.15/20 before facing a rejection from there. USDRUB needs to sustain above 59 to rise again towards 61-63 on the upside. EURINR can pause while below 85 and see a correction to 83.50 before resuming the uptrend again. USDINR has scope to rise towards 81.80/85 or even higher to 82.00 while above 80.50.

The US Treasury yields have declined sharply at the far-end. Our view of seeing more fall remains intact. The German yields have declined sharply across tenors and are keeping intact our bearish view. There is room to fall more from here. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have to see a strong and sustained rise from here. Else a further fall cannot be ruled out.

Dow remains largely stable above 33500 and remain bullish to see a upside breakout above 34000 in the coming sessions. DAX has declined towards 14200 and could see a corrective dip in the near term. Nikkei looks ranged. Shanghai has fallen sharply as the resistance at 3150 has held well. Nifty hovers around 18400 but overall outlook is bullish while above the support at 18200-18100.

Brent and WTI can remain ranged for a while with a bearish view of seeing a fall towards the lower end of the range. Gold has scope to come down while it remains below the key 1795-1800 resistance level. Silver can fall towards 21.00 or lower on a break below 21.30. Copper has declined below 3.8 and while below 3.8 there is room for a further fall in the coming sessions.

