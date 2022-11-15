Currencies look mixed. Dollar Index can rise while above 106 while Euro could trade within 1.0370-1.0270/0200 for a while. EURJPY can test 146 before falling off from there while Pound can range within 1.16-1.18 before rising towards 1.20/22 eventually. Aussie can rise to 0.67/68 before declining back to 0.66. USDJPY can test 142 before falling to 138/137 in the coming sessions. USDCNY is headed towards 7.0 while USDRUB is ranged above 59. USDINR can fall to 81.00 or slightly lower while below 81.30. EURINR has resistance near 84 which can momentarily hold.

The US Treasury yields have dipped slightly across tenors. The yields are likely to remain under pressure unless a strong rise from here breaking above the immediate resistance is seen. The German yields can see a deeper fall if they fail to see a strong bounce from current levels. The 10Yr GoI sustains above the key support but seems to lack momentum. The 5Yr GoI has to breach its immediate resistance to avoid a deeper fall. Broadly, it is a wait and watch situation for the 10 and 5Yr GoI.

Dow has fallen but the downside could be limited to 33400-33250. DAX has come off but failure to bounce back from current levels could lead to a further dip in the near term. Nikkei has scope to target 28800-29000 while above the support at 27400/27300. Shanghai is likely to test key resistance at 3150 in the near term. Nifty to remain under pressure while below the resistance at 18400.

Brent and WTI have fallen back below $95 (Brent) and $88 (WTI) contrary to our view of seeing a rise. While the fall sustains, a further dip can be seen in the near term. Gold has scope to rise towards 1795-1800 in the near term. Silver has room to rise on the upside while above the support at 21.30. Copper has declined below 3.90-3.89 but has found support near 3.8 and is bouncing back from there.

