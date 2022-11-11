Lower October CPI inflation for US (Core 6.31% Y/Y, Headline 7.76% Y/Y) has pulled down the Dollar against other currencies but it would be crucial to see if it bounces back next week or sustains lower as that would be the driver for other currencies in the coming week. Dollar Index has broken below crucial support at 109 and needs to stay lower to help Euro move above resistance at 1.02. Else a reversal can be seen soon. EURJPY can test 146 while above 144. Pound and Aussie can rise to 1.18 and 0.67 before falling from there while Dollar-Yen has fallen sharply establishing a long term high at 152. A bounce can be seen from 140 back to 144/145 in the coming week. USDCNY can test 7.10/05 before bouncing higher. USDRUB has resistance at 61 and has scope to test 59 initially and 57 in the medium term. EURINR needs to rise above 82.50 to sustain its upmove while USDINR has scope to test 80.50 before a bounce is seen. A gap down opening is possible on the onshore market today.

The US Treasury yields have tumbled across tenors after the US inflation data release yesterday. The US Headline CPI continues to fall and Core CPI which was continuing to rise have also shown a sign of turnaround. The US Headline CPI stood at 7.76% in October as compared to 8.22% in the previous month. Core CPI was at 6.31% in October down from 6.66% in September. The 10Yr and 30Yr Treasury yields will have room to fall further if they fail to bounce back strongly today. The German yields have also declined sharply across tenors and can fall more in the coming days. The 10Yr GoI has broken its sideways range on the downside and can fall further today. The 5Yr GoI is poised just above the lower end of its range and needs to see if it can sustain above it or not.

Dow closed higher above 33500 and has room to rise further on the upside if the bullish momentum continues. DAX has surged above 14000 but need to surpass the hurdle at 14200 to rise further on the upside. Nikkei has scope to target 28500-29000 on the upside. Shanghai needs a strong rise past 3100 to move up further. Nifty could attempt to test the 18300-18400 resistance zone.

Brent and WTI have rebounded to approach immediate resistance at $94 (Brent) and $87.5-88 (WTI). Gold and Silver rallied well breaking above the immediate resistance at 1730-1740 and 21.70 yesterday with the Dollar index Weakness after the release of US CPI data. Copper has risen to 3.80 and a sustained move above it could target immediate resistance at 3.85-3.90.

