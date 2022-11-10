Dollar Index has risen sharply from support near 109 and has led to a dip in Euro, Pound and Aussie from resistances near 1.01, 1.16 and 0.6550. Now Euro, Pound and Aussie can fall towards 0.98, 1.12 and 0.63 respectively. USDCNY is bullish towards 7.30/35 while USDINR could have scope to test 81.20/00 while it remains below 81.50. Else a slow rise to 81.80 can be seen. USDRUB is ranged within 60-63 while EURINR is bearish below 82.50. Important data release today would be US CPI.
The US Treasury yields have declined sharply ahead of the key inflation data release today. While the Headline CPI has been cooling down, it is important to see if the US Core CPI, which is continuing to rise, is showing any turn-around. We expect the US Core CPI to come in at 6.56% (YoY) compared to the previous release of 6.66%. The inflation data can set the tone for the yield’s movement going forward. The German yields have declined sharply. Inability to rise back today can drag them further down in the coming days. The 10Yr GoI is just above the lower end of its range. It has to bounce back today to keep the range intact. The 5Yr on the other hand remains mixed within its sideways range.
Dow has declined, failing to break above the resistance at 33400-33500 . DAX has scope to rise towards 14000 if it remains above 13400-13350. Nikkei and Shanghai has come down failing to break above 28000 and 3080/3100 respectively. Nifty could remain in a range of 18000-18400 if it manage to sustain above 18000, else can dip further on the downside.
Brent and WTI have broken below the support at $94-93 and $87.50-86.50 respectively. While below $94 (Brent) and $87.5 (WTI), there is room to fall further on the downside. Precious metals have declined ahead of the US CPI and Core US CPI. Market is expecting CPI to ease further. But a surprise number could lead to a fall in precious metals. Gold has scope to rise towards 1730-1740 while it remains above 1700. Silver could remain in a range while above the support at 21.00. Copper needs a strong break above 3.70 to rise further to 3.78-3.80.
