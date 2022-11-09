Dollar Index trades just above crucial support at 109, a break or bounce from where will decide the directional movement for other currencies for the near term. Euro has resistance near 1.01/02 while Pound and Aussie have resistances near 1.16 and 0.6550 which need to break on the upside for further bullishness else can decline again. USDJPY looks bearish for a fall to 142. USDCNY is headed to 7.30/35 while USDRUB trades below 60 but needs to sustain lower for it to fall towards 57/56.EURJPY is bearish too while below 147. USDINR needs to hold above 81.80 to rise back towards 82.30/50. Instead a break below 81.80, if seen will be bearish for a fall towards 81.50. Watch price action near 81.80.
The US Treasury yields remain higher and can move up in the near-term. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release tomorrow will be important to watch. It is important to see if the Core CPI is showing any sign of cooling down or not. The German yields can also rise in the coming days to test their key resistance and thereafter the price action will need a close watch. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are retaining their sideways range.
Dow has risen sharply but may face resistance at 33400-33500. DAX continues to rise and has room to move up further form here. Nikkei has risen towards 28000 and looks bullish to target further upside in the coming sessions. Shanghai needs a sustained break above 3080/3100 to strengthen the bullish momentum further on the upside. Nifty remain bullish for a test of 18400 in the near term.
Brent and WTI have declined sharply but has immediate support at $94-93 and $87.50-86.50 respectively. Need to see if Crude prices are able to hold above these supports or not. Gold has broken above the key resistance at 1700 and could target 1730-1740 in the coming sessions if the break sustains above 1700. Silver needs a strong break above the resistance at 21.50/70 to rise further in the near term. Copper seems to be lacking strength to move up above the resistance at 3.70.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD struggles to defend 0.6400, Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, US CPI eyed
AUDUSD bears pressure the quote to revisit 0.6400, despite the latest inaction around 0.6420, amid lackluster markets. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends the previous day’s losses, the biggest in one month, during the early hours of the key Thursday.
EURUSD: Bulls and bears about to go head to head
The euro was hit hard on Wednesday and is trying to correct on Thursday, although is facing a robust US Dollar as traders braced for any upside surprise in the upcoming US Consumer Price Index report. US yields and the greenback rallied on a soft US Treasury auction.
Gold holds $1,700 support despite risk-off mood, US inflation eyed
Gold price is continuously picking bids around the immediate hurdle of $1,702.00 from Wednesday. The precious metal surrendered its entire Wednesday’s gains after the risk profile turned soar as investors underpinned the DXY ahead of the US inflation event.
Bitcoin falls to 2020 trading levels at $15,600!
Bitcoin price free falls, bringing the market value down by 25% on the month at $21,000 as the bears have forged a weekend sell-off. $679 million worth of longs have been liquidated in the last 24 hours. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above.
Is the US Dollar still a buy ahead of US CPI
So many factors are affecting the currency markets right now that it can be hard to get your head around them all. Activity is definitely centered on the US. Last week, we had the US Fed’s interest rate decision and US NFP which is still lingering in the minds of traders.