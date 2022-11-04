With the strength in the Dollar Index over the last 2-sessions, most currencies look weak and could be in for a fresh fall in the early sessions of next week. If Dollar Index rallies above 113, it would bring down Euro below our expected support at 0.97 and drag down Aussie and Pound towards 1.10/08 and 0.6150 respectively. EURJPY if breaks below 144 can test 142 while USDJPY looks indecisive as it has been broadly ranged within 144-149. A break on either side will give more directional clarity for the coming sessions. USDCNY can face rejection from resistance near 7.35 while USDRUB can remain within 63-60 range. USDINR is likely to remain bullish while above support at 82.75/70. EURINR is bearish below 81.
The US Treasury yields continue to rise. The bullish momentum seems to be coming back and the yields can rise further in the coming days. The German yields have risen back thereby reducing the danger of a deeper corrective fall. The yields can move up more going forward. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have moved up within their sideways range. We have to wait for the range breakout to get clarity on the next move.
Dow is likely to test 31500 on the downside. DAX has come down towards 13000 as expected. Nikkei has fallen and could dip further towards 26500 in the coming sessions. Shanghai has risen above 3020 but needs a strong break above 3050 to rise further on the upside. Nifty needs to hold above the support at 18000-17950 to negate a further fall on the downside.
Brent and WTI are consolidating within a narrow range of $94-96 and $87.5-90 respectively. Gold can remain in a range of 1680-1620 while above the support at 1620. Else it can fall further in the coming sessions. Silver may continue to trade within 20.20-18.50 range for a while. Copper continues to trade mixed.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD consolidates daily gains near 0.9900
EURUSD has gone into a consolidation phase after having advanced to a daily high of 0.9940 earlier in the session. The pair remains on track to snap a six-day losing streak as the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength despite the upbeat October jobs report.
GBPUSD retreats below 1.1300, looks to post strong daily gains
GBPUSD has retreated below 1.1300 but looks to register strong daily gains on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness fueled the pair's rally earlier in the day but the negative shift witnessed in the market mood limited the British Pound's gains.
Gold tries to stabilize near $1,670 as US yields rebound
Gold price reached its highest level in three weeks at $1,675 on Friday but declined below $1,670 with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning positive on the day. Nevertheless, XAUUSD is still up more than 2% on a daily basis and looks to close the week in positive territory.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat
FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines.