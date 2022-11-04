With the strength in the Dollar Index over the last 2-sessions, most currencies look weak and could be in for a fresh fall in the early sessions of next week. If Dollar Index rallies above 113, it would bring down Euro below our expected support at 0.97 and drag down Aussie and Pound towards 1.10/08 and 0.6150 respectively. EURJPY if breaks below 144 can test 142 while USDJPY looks indecisive as it has been broadly ranged within 144-149. A break on either side will give more directional clarity for the coming sessions. USDCNY can face rejection from resistance near 7.35 while USDRUB can remain within 63-60 range. USDINR is likely to remain bullish while above support at 82.75/70. EURINR is bearish below 81.



The US Treasury yields continue to rise. The bullish momentum seems to be coming back and the yields can rise further in the coming days. The German yields have risen back thereby reducing the danger of a deeper corrective fall. The yields can move up more going forward. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have moved up within their sideways range. We have to wait for the range breakout to get clarity on the next move.

Dow is likely to test 31500 on the downside. DAX has come down towards 13000 as expected. Nikkei has fallen and could dip further towards 26500 in the coming sessions. Shanghai has risen above 3020 but needs a strong break above 3050 to rise further on the upside. Nifty needs to hold above the support at 18000-17950 to negate a further fall on the downside.

Brent and WTI are consolidating within a narrow range of $94-96 and $87.5-90 respectively. Gold can remain in a range of 1680-1620 while above the support at 1620. Else it can fall further in the coming sessions. Silver may continue to trade within 20.20-18.50 range for a while. Copper continues to trade mixed.