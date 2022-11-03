The FED hiked rates by 75bps as per market expectations. The currency market faced volatility overnight but could become stable today to give clarity on direction from current levels. Dollar Index fluctuated within 112.50-110 region while Euro has remained above 0.98 and below parity. EURJPY is bearish towards 144-142. Pound and Aussie remains within the 1.14-1.16/18 and 0.63-0.6550 range. With broad ranges still maintained, we need to watch price action for a couple of sessions. USDJPY is bearish towards 144 while USDCNY has risen slightly but is bearish below 7.35. USDRUB has fallen within the 60-63 range but has scope to bounce back while above 60. Important would be to see if USDINR remains below 82.80 to eventually fall towards 82.40 and lower or rises higher. EURINR is bullish above 81.50.

The US Treasury yields have risen sharply across tenors after the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome yesterday. The Fed hiking the rates by 75-bps as expected and not hinting anything significant about slowing down the pace of rate hike has given a boost for the yields. A follow-through rise today will be bullish to take the yields further higher. The German yields remain stable and has chances to fall first before a fresh rise happens. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remains stable within their sideways range.

Dow and DAX could see a corrective fall towards 31500 and 13000 respectively. Nikkei is closed today. Shanghai has declined a bit after testing the resistance at 3020 as expected. Nifty can fall towards 17800 on a break below 18000.

Brent has scope to test $97.50 on the upside. WTI looks stable below the resistance at $90. Gold and Silver rallied to 1673.10 and 20.11 yesterday after the Fed hiked the interest rate by 75bps and have come off sharply from there. Copper may trade in a broad range of 3.55-3.30 for some time.

