The FED is expected to hike rates by 75bps today and could bring in some volatility in the currency markets. Dollar Index can trade within 110-112.50 while Euro has scope to test 0.98 before a bounce is seen. EURJPY can fall to 145/144 before rising back towards 146/148 while Pound may remain ranged within 1.14/1.16. Aussie has scope to rise to 0.6550 while downside can be limited to 0.63. USDJPY can fall to 145/144 before rising back again while USDCNY can trade within 7.25-7.30 for today. USDRUB is stuck within 63-60. USDINR has been rising to close higher for the last 2-sesions but is below 82.80. While below 82.80, there is scope for a fall to 82.15-81.80. Only a decisive break above 82.80 will be further bullish. EURINR can rise while above 81.20.

The US Treasury yields are mixed ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome tonight. A strong follow-through rise from here is needed to avoid a corrective fall. The German yields remain stable. Failure to rise from here can take them down in the coming days. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have declined contrary to our expectation to move up within their range. While the sideways range is still intact, the immediate outlook is mixed.

Dow struggles to rise above 33000. DAX has risen above 13300 but needs to sustain the break to move up further on the upside. Nikkei is hovering around 27650 and needs a sustained break above 27700 to rise further in the coming sessions. Shanghai has risen further and has scope to test 3020-3025 on the upside. Nifty remains bullish to see a further rise on the upside.

Brent has risen above $95 and may test $97.5 on the upside. WTI has risen well toward $90 as expected. Gold and Silver need to break above the resistance at 1660 and 20.00 to rise further, else a fall back to 1620 (Gold) and 19.00-18.5 (Silver) cannot be ruled out. Copper has broken above 3.47 and could be headed towards 3.55 if the break sustains.

