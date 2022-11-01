The FED is expected to hike rates by 75bps tomorrow; however some expect that the FED could indicate a slowdown in its aggressive rate hikes. Dollar Index has scope to rise to 112-112.5 before falling towards 109 while Euro can test 0.98 before bouncing back towards parity. EURJPY and USDJPY can trade within 148-144 and 152-44 respectively while Pound can test 1.14 before bouncing higher to 1.16/18. Aussie can rise to 0.6550 while above 0.63. USDCNY is likely to face rejection near resistance at 7.35 while USDRUB is stuck within 60-63 range. Volatility is likely to persist in USDINR with RBI’s MPC meeting on 3rd November where it is not expected to rate hike. A rise above 82.80 will be bullish towards 83.00-83.30. EURINR can trade within 81-82.50 region for now.

The US Treasury yields remain stable and higher after having risen over the last weekend. A strong follow-through rise from here is needed to reduce the danger of a fall-back. The US Federal Reserve meeting outcome tomorrow is a key event to watch. The German yields have risen well at the far-end and are keeping alive the overall bullishness. The 10Yr and 5Yr are keeping intact their sideways range and are moving up within it.

Dow and DAX have declined a bit from the resistance at 33000 and 13300 respectively. Nikkei is hovering below the resistance at 27650. Failure to rise past 27650 would be bearish to see a fall back on the downside. Shanghai has risen further towards 2950 as the support at 2885-2875 held strong. Nifty needs a strong rise past 18100 to strengthen the bullish momentum further on the upside.

Brent and WTI have bounced back from the support around $91.50 and $85 respectively. Brent needs to surpass the resistance at $93.65 to rise further on the upside while WTI has scope to rise towards $90 while above $85. Gold seems vulnerable while below the resistance at 1655. Silver has bounced back and could test 19.50 on the upside if the bounce sustains. Copper has bounced back but could face immediate resistance at 3.47.

