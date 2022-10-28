Good Morning!

The ECB hiked rates by 75bps yesterday taking Euro down from parity to 0.9957 before a slight bounce is seen just now. It is to be seen if Euro sustains above 0.99-0.9950 and moves up, else can be bearish towards 0.98. EURJPY and USDJPY can range within 144-148 while Pound and Aussie can face rejection from 1.20/22 and 0.6550. USDCNY is bullish towards 7.30/35. USDINR looks indecisive just now but can move towards 82.60/80 while above 82.50. EURINR can be bullish above 82 while USDRUB is ranged while above 60.

The advanced estimates showing that the US grew at 2.5% in the third quarter has dragged the treasury yields sharply lower. Inability to bounce back from here can take the yields further lower in the coming days. The German yields have also declined sharply and are likely to fall more going forward. The European Central Bank increased the rates by 75 bps to 2%. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are managing to hold on to their ranges now. The price action today will need a close watch to see if they can sustain the bounce seen from the lower end of their range.

Dow come-off sharply from the high of 32388 but the overall outlook remains bullish. DAX needs to breach the hurdle at 13300-13350 to move up further on the upside. Nikkei has bounced back sharply as the support at 27000 held well. Shanghai has come off further towards the support at 2950. Nifty has scope to break above 17800 and can rally further while above 17600.

Brent is likely to test key resistance at $98.5-99 while WTI has come up to its resistance at $90-91 . Need to see if Brent and WTI breaks higher or not. Gold and Silver have scope to target key resistance at 1700-1705 and 20.50 respectively. Copper has declined a bit but while above 3.5 there is scope to see a test of 3.60-3.63 on the upside.