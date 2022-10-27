Dollar index has declined and can fall to 108.50 taking Euro up towards initial resistance at 1.02. EURJPY and USDJPY are likely to hold below 150 and see a slow decline in the next few sessions while Aussie and Pound have also risen but could face rejection near 0.6550 and 1.20/22 respectively in the next few sessions. USDCNY can rise back to 7.30 if it rises from current levels and remains above 7.15. USDRUB may trade within 60-63 region while USDINR may open with a gap down and head towards 82.10/00. Also crucial would be to watch if EURINR will sustain above 82.
The US Treasury yields have declined sharply across tenors. A further fall from here will increase the chances of seeing a corrective fall in the coming days. The German yields have also declined sharply. Inability to bounce from here can drag the yields further lower. The 10Yr and 5Yr have declined sharply. They can continue to consolidate in a sideways range for some more time.
Dow closed flat but remain bullish for seeing a further rise on the upside. DAX has come up to its crucial resistance level of 13200. Nikkei has dipped a bit but still has scope to test 27750 (revised from 27800). Shanghai has bounced back from support near 2950-2940 as expected and could now test 3050 on the upside. Nifty has declined on Tuesday but has scope to break above 17800 and rise further on the upside.
Brent and WTI have broken above the resistance at $95 (Brent) and $87.5 (WTI) and could now test $99-98.5 (Brent) and $90-91 (WTI) before any possible reversal can be seen. Gold, Silver and Copper have scope to test 1700-1705, 20.50 and 3.60-3.63 in the near term.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
