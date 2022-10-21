Dollar index is likely to trade within 114-111 for now keeping Euro within 0.99-0.97. EURJPY must hold below 148 to fall towards 146-144. Any bounce back seen from 146 will be bullish towards 150 in the coming week. Aussie and Pound look bearish while below 0.64 and 1.14. Dollar Yen has broken above 150 and can test 152-154 if the slow rise continues. USDCNY is headed towards 7.30 while USDRUB may be ranged while below 64. EURINR needs to hold below 81.50 to fall towards 80. USDINR is likely to decline towards 82.30/40-82.10.

The US Treasury yields at the far-end have just moved above their key resistances. While this break sustains a further rise is possible without seeing a correction. The German yields retain their momentum and are continuing to move up in line with our expectation. The 10Yr GoI has come close to the upper end of its range. We expect it to break the range on the upside and rise further. The 5Yr GoI has just broken above its resistance and while it sustains a further rise is possible.

Dow is stuck in a close range of 30200 and 30850 but bias is bullish for a rise to 31300 on the upside. DAX is attempting to bounce back keeping alive the chances of seeing a rise to 13100-13200 on the upside. Nikkei may continue to trade in a broad range of 26300-28000 and narrow range of 26500-27500. Shanghai could fall towards 2950 while below the resistance at 3075. Nifty is stuck between 17600-17400 range and a strong breakout on either side of the range will determine its future direction.

Brent and WTI have fallen back as the key resistance at $95 (Brent) and $87.5 (WTI) seems to be holding well. Gold remains bearish for a fall towards 1605-1600 in the coming sessions. Silver and Copper may continue to be range bound for a while with a bearish bias of seeing a break below 18 and 3.30 in the coming sessions.

