Dollar index has risen back above 113, pulling Euro below 0.98 after the higher UK CPI release yesterday. EURJPY is likely to fall while below resistance at 148 while Aussie and Pound too have fallen back and can now head towards 0.62/6150 and 1.10/08 respectively. Dollar Yen needs to pause at 150 to avoid further rally. Watch price action at crucial resistance at 150. USDCNY is headed towards 7.30 while USDRUB has bounced from 60 and can rise towards 64 again. EURINR is holding below 81.50 and can test 80 on the downside soon.

The US Treasury yields have surged across tenors thereby bringing back the bullish momentum . The yields have room to move up further from here. The German yields continue to move up and are keeping up our bullish view intact. The 10Yr can move up within the sideways range and the bias is positive to see an upside breakout of the range. The 5Yr has a key resistance which has to be broken for it to gain bullishness.

Dow has declined and closed on a mixed note. DAX has declined a bit and a further fall below 12675, if seen, will negate the chances of seeing a rise on the upside. Nikkei to remain in a broad range of 26300-28000 and narrow range of 26500-27500. Shanghai has come down further and could test 2950 on the downside if the fall continues. Nifty needs a decisive break on either side of 17600-17400 range to determine its next move.

Brent and WTI have bounced back. If the bounce sustains a rise towards $95 (Brent) and $90 (WTI) can be seen. Gold has scope to test 1605-1600 on the downside. Silver has come down as expected and looks vulnerable to a decline below 18. Copper can fall towards 3.0 on a break below the immediate support at 3.3.

