Dollar index has risen back above 113, pulling Euro below 0.98 after the higher UK CPI release yesterday. EURJPY is likely to fall while below resistance at 148 while Aussie and Pound too have fallen back and can now head towards 0.62/6150 and 1.10/08 respectively. Dollar Yen needs to pause at 150 to avoid further rally. Watch price action at crucial resistance at 150. USDCNY is headed towards 7.30 while USDRUB has bounced from 60 and can rise towards 64 again. EURINR is holding below 81.50 and can test 80 on the downside soon.
The US Treasury yields have surged across tenors thereby bringing back the bullish momentum . The yields have room to move up further from here. The German yields continue to move up and are keeping up our bullish view intact. The 10Yr can move up within the sideways range and the bias is positive to see an upside breakout of the range. The 5Yr has a key resistance which has to be broken for it to gain bullishness.
Dow has declined and closed on a mixed note. DAX has declined a bit and a further fall below 12675, if seen, will negate the chances of seeing a rise on the upside. Nikkei to remain in a broad range of 26300-28000 and narrow range of 26500-27500. Shanghai has come down further and could test 2950 on the downside if the fall continues. Nifty needs a decisive break on either side of 17600-17400 range to determine its next move.
Brent and WTI have bounced back. If the bounce sustains a rise towards $95 (Brent) and $90 (WTI) can be seen. Gold has scope to test 1605-1600 on the downside. Silver has come down as expected and looks vulnerable to a decline below 18. Copper can fall towards 3.0 on a break below the immediate support at 3.3.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD accelerates decline after faltering at critical resistance
AUD/USD retreated from a weekly high of 0.6355, as the poor performance of US equities boosted the greenback. US indexes ended the day in the red after an early surge.
EUR/USD trims intraday gains and trades below 0.9800
An early EUR/USD spike beyond 0.9800 was quickly reverted on Thursday, with the pair still hovering in the 0.9770/80 price zone. Soaring US Treasury yields overshadowed Wall Street’s encouraging earning reports.
Gold bulls give up as they look into the bond market
Gold trades around $1,632 after peaking at $1,645.60 amid a weaker dollar earlier today. The greenback came under selling pressure ahead of the US opening as stocks welcomed encouraging earnings reports.
Bitcoin price will fall to these levels if bulls continue evading support
Bitcoin price is losing ground and continues to show weakness. Key levels have been defined to gain perspective on the strength of the decline. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $20,300.
Another day, another Prime Minister
Another PM has resigned. Liz Truss' position was hanging by a thread and has been since the mini-budget but that unraveled at a remarkable pace. And now the UK is once again waiting to see who will be the next one and how the process will be decided. Oh, and Boris is apparently entering the race.