Dollar index is headed towards 111.30-110 while Euro can rise towards 0.99-1.00. EUR/JPY can test 148 before declining from there while Aussie and Pound look sable within 0.64-0.62 and 1.12-1.15 respectively. USD/JPY is bullish towards resistance near 150. USD/CNY has managed to rise above 7.20 which if sustains can take it higher towards 7.30. USD/RUB has fallen well and can test 58-57.50 in the next few sessions while EUR/INR can face rejection from 81.50. USDINR has held above support at 82 and has scope to test 82.40/60 on the upside before a pause is seen.

The US Treasury yields have inched up slightly across tenors. A strong follow-through rise from here can strengthen the bullish momentum on the 10Yr and that it further up. The German yields remain bullish and have more room to move up. The 10Yr GoI looks mixed and can be range bound in the near-term while the 5Yr GoI has to break its immediate resistance to move higher and avoid a fall from here.

Dow and DAX has risen above the resistance at 30500 and 12700. While the break sustains, both the index can move up further in the coming sessions. Nikkei has risen and could see a test of 27800/28000 on the upside while the rise continues. Shanghai is coming off from 3100 level and needs a sustained break above it to move up towards 3150+ levels. Nifty could test 17600 on the upside.

Brent looks bearish for a fall towards $85. WTI is likely to test key support at $81. Gold, Silver and Copper may continue to trade in a range for a while with a bearish bias of seeing a break below the lower end of the range and fall further on the downside.

