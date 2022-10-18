Dollar index trades lower and could test support near 111.30/110 on a sharp decline below 112 that could bring up Euro to 0.99/1.00 before the moves again reverse in the medium term. EUR/JPY can test 147-148 resistance zone before declining sharply while Pound and Aussie have dipped too and have scope to fall to 1.10/08 and 0.62/6150 before bouncing higher again in the medium term. USD/JPY is bullish towards resistance near 149/150 while USD/CNY can range within 7.22/20-7.10. USDRUB has fallen well and can test 60 and bounce higher. Failure to bounce from 60 can be further bearish towards 58-56. EUR/INR can trade within 81.50-79.50 for now.

The US Treasury yields have come-off at the near-end. The immediate outlook is mixed. The 10Yr has to break above its immediate resistance to move further higher and avoid a fall-back. We will have to wait and watch for a few days to get clarity. The German yields have come-off sharply. But the overall picture is still bullish, and the yields can rise further in the coming days. The 10Yr GoI is holding above its key support but is not gaining momentum to rise. A break below the support can drag it lower and the expected rise will get delayed. The 5Yr GoI is looking weak to fall further from here before a reversing higher.

Dow has risen sharply but needs to break above the resistance at 30500 to move up further on the upside. DAX too has risen but needs to surpass 12700 to become further bullish on the upside. Nikkei is looking mixed and could trade in a range while above the support at 26400/300. Shanghai has scope to rise towards 3150-3200 in the coming sessions. Nifty has risen above 17200 but needs a sustained break above 17400 to target further upside.

Brent may continue to trade in a range of $90-95 for a while. WTI has fallen below $85 and while below $85, there is room to fall further on the downside. Gold, Silver and Copper may consolidate within a range of 1640-1680, 18.00-19.00/19.30 and 3.3-3.5 for some time.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis