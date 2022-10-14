Dollar Index has fallen and could test 111-110, giving some relief to Euro, Aussie and pound which have risen slightly but could be limited to 0.99-1.00, 0.66 and 1.16/18 respectively. EURJPY has risen and headed towards 147 while USDJPY is rising too and can test 148-150. USDCNY may remain within 7.10-7.22 for now while USDRUB can test support at 61.90 before again bouncing higher. EURINR may test 81.50 before falling from there. USDINR has supports near 82.20/15, 82.00 and 81.80 which are likely to hold and take the pair up in the near term.

The US Treasury yields have risen sharply across tenors after the US inflation data release yesterday. The US Headline CPI had dipped slightly to 8.22% (YoY) but the Core CPI surged 6.66% (YoY) in September. A strong follow through rise today can take the yields higher in the coming days. The German yields have dipped at the far-end but overall continues to remain bullish. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI looks mixed. They will have to see a strong bounce from current levels to regain the bullishness. Else a near-term fall is possible.

Most of the equities have witnessed a sharp rise. Dow and DAX have risen sharply but could face resistance near 30400-30500 and 12400 respectively. Nikkei has rebounded sharply and if the bounce sustains it could rise further towards 27800-27900. Shanghai has moved up further as the support near 2930-2900 seems to be holding well. Nifty could rise above 17200 and move up further on the upside following a sharp rise in global equities.

Brent and WTI has bounced back from the key supports levels at $90.50/90 and $85 as expected. While above these supports the crude prices are likely to test immediate resistance in the near term. Gold and Silver needs a strong rise past 1700 and 19.5 to avoid a deeper fall on the downside. Copper has risen towards 3.5 but could face resistance at 3.53.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis