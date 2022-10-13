Dollar Index and Euro looks stable for the near term while Aussie and Pound have paused in their decline but do not confirm a reversal yet from current levels. Some more downside can be possible if the Dollar Index strengthens again after the current pause. USDJPY is bullish while above 146. USDCNY can initially trade within 7.10-7.20 before heading towards 7.30 in the longer run. USDRUB has dipped a bit but can bounce back again from 61.50-60.00 soon. EURINR is bullish above 79.50. USDINR can test 82.00-81.80 if it breaks below 82.15, else a bounce from current levels if seen can take it back towards 82.50/90

The US Treasury yields have dipped further and are stabilizing in line with our expectation ahead of the US inflation data release tonight. A strong rise from here after the inflation data will bring back the bullishness and take yields higher going forward. We will have to wait and watch. The German yields have dipped at the near-end while those at the far-end have risen. The overall view remains bullish. The 10Yr and the 5Yr GoI will have to get a strong follow-through rise from here to keep alive the bullish view. Else they can fall in the near-term.

Dow in trading in a range between 29000 and 29600 over last few days. DAX could fall towards 11000 on a sustained break below 12100. Nikkei continues to fall and is moving down slowly to test 26000 on the downside. Shanghai has bounced back from above the support near 2900. Nifty has risen back above 17000 and a further move above 17200 may negate a possible test of key support on the downside.

Brent and WTI continues to fall and are likely to test key supports at $90.50/90 and $85 respectively. Gold is trading in a range of 1660-1700. Silver remain bearish and has room to fall further from the current levels. Copper looks ranged but overall outlook remain bearish.

