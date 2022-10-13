Dollar Index and Euro looks stable for the near term while Aussie and Pound have paused in their decline but do not confirm a reversal yet from current levels. Some more downside can be possible if the Dollar Index strengthens again after the current pause. USDJPY is bullish while above 146. USDCNY can initially trade within 7.10-7.20 before heading towards 7.30 in the longer run. USDRUB has dipped a bit but can bounce back again from 61.50-60.00 soon. EURINR is bullish above 79.50. USDINR can test 82.00-81.80 if it breaks below 82.15, else a bounce from current levels if seen can take it back towards 82.50/90
The US Treasury yields have dipped further and are stabilizing in line with our expectation ahead of the US inflation data release tonight. A strong rise from here after the inflation data will bring back the bullishness and take yields higher going forward. We will have to wait and watch. The German yields have dipped at the near-end while those at the far-end have risen. The overall view remains bullish. The 10Yr and the 5Yr GoI will have to get a strong follow-through rise from here to keep alive the bullish view. Else they can fall in the near-term.
Dow in trading in a range between 29000 and 29600 over last few days. DAX could fall towards 11000 on a sustained break below 12100. Nikkei continues to fall and is moving down slowly to test 26000 on the downside. Shanghai has bounced back from above the support near 2900. Nifty has risen back above 17000 and a further move above 17200 may negate a possible test of key support on the downside.
Brent and WTI continues to fall and are likely to test key supports at $90.50/90 and $85 respectively. Gold is trading in a range of 1660-1700. Silver remain bearish and has room to fall further from the current levels. Copper looks ranged but overall outlook remain bearish.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to near 0.9700 as DXY recovers, US CPI is in spotlight
EUR/USD has slipped to near 0.9700 as a rebound in the risk-off impulse has weighed pressure. As per CME FedWatch tool, chances for a 75 bps rate hike have sky-rocketed to 84%. ECB policymaker is looking to exploit interest rates further to support quantitative tightening.
GBP/USD: Mildly offered around 1.1080 amid looming collapse in UK markets, focus on US inflation
GBP/USD grinds lower while paring the bounce off two-week low. UK Chancellor Kwarteng passes the buck to BOE if British markets collapse next week. Challenges to sentiment, hawkish Fed bets keep bears hopeful ahead of US CPI.
Gold remains bearish towards $1,650 ahead of US inflation
Gold price takes offers to renew intraday low as it reverses the previous day’s bounce off weekly low ahead of the key US CPI. The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the hawkish bias over the Fed’s next move.
Crypto.com price continues to drop despite making bullish fundamental strides
Crypto.com price shows little response to the fundamental developments that are surrounding the company. This lack of response can be attributed to the current market conditions, which are largely bearish and have been so for nearly a year.
US CPI Preview: High expectations may trigger a dollar-buying opportunity, three scenarios Premium
Russia's war in Ukraine? Covid-zero policies in China? Britain's budget debacle? For markets, all these significant issues only play distant second fiddles to US inflation data. And within the CPI report, the figure that matters most is Core CPI MoM. Every 0.1% makes a difference.