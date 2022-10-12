Good Morning!

Dollar Index continues to trade higher taking USDJPY higher towards 150 as Euro, Pound, Aussie continue to fall towards 0.96/95, 1.08/04 and 0.62/60 respectively. EURJPY is holding above 141 and can see a short corrective rise while USDCNY is bullish towards 7.30. USDRUB has risen above 65 and if the momentum remains intact, a further rise to 68-70 looks possible soon. USDINR needs to remain below 82.40 to slowly fall to 82.0-81.80 in the coming sessions. EURINR can fall to 79.50-79.00.

The US Treasury yields have dipped slightly. The yields might stabilize ahead of the inflation data release tomorrow. On the charts, the 10Yr has to breach its immediate resistance to move up further. Else it can fall back again. The inflation data might be the decider. The German yields have come-off across tenors. However, the broader picture remains bullish. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have declined yesterday but support is coming up. While the supports hold, a rise is possible in the coming days.

Dow has bounced back slightly above 29000. DAX is coming down gradually and a sustained break below 12200 could trigger further fall on the downside. Nikkei and Shanghai continues to fall keeping our bearish view intact of seeing a test 26000 and 2900 respectively on the downside. Nifty is likely to test key support at 16800.

Brent and WTI have fallen below $95 and $90 respectively and has scope to come down further in the near term. Gold and Silver continues to fall keeping our bearish view intact. Copper is likely to trade in a range for a while with a boarder view of seeing a dip towards the lower end of the range.