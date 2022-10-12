Good Morning!
Dollar Index continues to trade higher taking USDJPY higher towards 150 as Euro, Pound, Aussie continue to fall towards 0.96/95, 1.08/04 and 0.62/60 respectively. EURJPY is holding above 141 and can see a short corrective rise while USDCNY is bullish towards 7.30. USDRUB has risen above 65 and if the momentum remains intact, a further rise to 68-70 looks possible soon. USDINR needs to remain below 82.40 to slowly fall to 82.0-81.80 in the coming sessions. EURINR can fall to 79.50-79.00.
The US Treasury yields have dipped slightly. The yields might stabilize ahead of the inflation data release tomorrow. On the charts, the 10Yr has to breach its immediate resistance to move up further. Else it can fall back again. The inflation data might be the decider. The German yields have come-off across tenors. However, the broader picture remains bullish. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have declined yesterday but support is coming up. While the supports hold, a rise is possible in the coming days.
Dow has bounced back slightly above 29000. DAX is coming down gradually and a sustained break below 12200 could trigger further fall on the downside. Nikkei and Shanghai continues to fall keeping our bearish view intact of seeing a test 26000 and 2900 respectively on the downside. Nifty is likely to test key support at 16800.
Brent and WTI have fallen below $95 and $90 respectively and has scope to come down further in the near term. Gold and Silver continues to fall keeping our bearish view intact. Copper is likely to trade in a range for a while with a boarder view of seeing a dip towards the lower end of the range.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD spikes to 1.1050 on reports of BOE extending bond-buying
GBP/USD has changed its course and jumped beyond 1.1000, in a knee-jerk reaction to a Financial Times (FT) report, citing that the Bank of England (BOE) signalled privately to bankers it may extend bond-buying.
EUR/USD aims to retest 0.9630 support as MACD teases bears
EUR/USD sellers are all set to mark another battle with the short-term key support around 0.9630 while refreshing intraday low near 0.9685 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Despite the previous day’s corrective bounce off the fortnight low, the MACD indicator teases bears and suggests further downside for the quote.
Gold eyes a fresh downswing towards $1,650 and Fed minutes
Gold price remains at the mercy of the dynamics of the US dollar and Treasury yields, as investors brace for the key US event risks, in the form of Wednesday’s FOMC minutes and Thursday’s inflation data.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price could explode to $0.0000180 and how you can get in at the bottom
Shiba Inu price has been shedding weight since the explosive rally on August 14. This downtrend has one objective: to rebalance the inefficiency created in late June. Fulfilling this objective could be key to triggering another exponential move for SHIB.
Markets are flat ahead of inflation data
Stock investors are a bit on edge ahead of upcoming critical inflation data and the start of Q3 earnings season. Bulls are hoping the Producer Price Index on Wednesday and Consumer Price Index on Thursday will confirm their belief that inflation has "peaked".