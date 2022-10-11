Good Morning!

Dollar Index has risen yet again taking down Euro, Pound, Aussie to lower levels again. While the Dollar Index is headed towards 115-116, Euro, Pound and Aussie can fall towards 0.95, 1.04 and 0.62/60 respectively. EURJPY is bearish towards 140-139 while USDJPY can rise above 146 and open doors for a rise to 148-150 soon. USDCNY is bullish towards 7.30 while above support at 7.10. USDRUB has risen above our expected range of 62.50-56 and while the rise sustains, the revised range of 65-60 can hold. USDINR needs to fall back to 81 to give one relief else can have scope to re-attempt a rise to 82.90. EURINR can fall to 79.50-79.00 before a bounce is seen again towards 80.50-81.50.

The US Treasury yields have moved up sharply especially at the far-end. The 10Yr has a key resistance ahead which if broken can pave way for further rise. The 30Yr has room to rise further while it sustains above its support. The German yields continue to surge and are keeping intact our bullish view. The 10Yr GoI may see a corrective dip before resuming the upmove. The 5Yr GoI has broken its range on the upside and can now see a fresh rise while this break sustains.

Dow and DAX continue to be bearish. Nikkei and Shanghai has scope to test 26000 and 2900 respectively on the downside. Nifty could remain in a range of 17000-17500. Only a decisive break towards the lower end of the range may lead to further decline in the coming sessions.

Brent and WTI have fallen back. Any break below $95 (Brent) and $90 (WTI), if seen, could drag the prices further on the downside. Gold is bearish to see a fall towards 1600. Silver is hovering around the support at 19.5 and looks bearish for a further fall in the near term. Copper is bearish while below the resistance at 3.6.