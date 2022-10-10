Dollar Index has dipped slightly but can rise back towards 115 or higher while above 110. Euro has scope to test 0.97/96 before moving above 0.99 again. EURJPY and USDJPY have immediate resistance near 146 and 145 respectively which is holding for now. Pound and Aussie look bearish while below 1.15 and 0.66. USDCNY has scope to test 7.08 before again rising back to 7.15. USDRUB is likely to be ranged within 56-63 while USDINR looks bullish towards 82.80/90.
The US Treasury yields have moved up and will have room to rise further from here. Key resistances are ahead which will have to be broken to see an extended rise and avoid a fall-back. The German yields have surged across tenors and are keeping up the overall bullish view. The 10Yr GoI has come-off from its high on Friday but has supports that can limit the downside and keep the overall uptrend intact. The 5Yr GoI has to break above its immediate resistance in order to gain momentum to rise further. Else it can continue to consolidate sideways for some more time.
Dow has fallen below 29500 and is bearish for further fall in the coming sessions. DAX has declined further and any break below 12200 may lead to a deeper fall in the coming sessions. Nikkei is closed today. Shanghai is coming off towards 3000 as expected. Nifty has scope to come down towards 17000-16800.
Brent has risen sharply above $95-96 and could rise further on a sustained break above $100-101. WTI has risen above $92 but a sustained move above $92-92.5 is needed to rise further on the upside. Gold remain bearish and has scope to fall towards 1675. Silver is coming down towards 19.5 as expected. Copper has rebounded a bit but view remain bearish for a fall towards 3.3 in the near term.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 0.9750 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 0.9750, in the face of risk-aversion and broad US dollar rebound in early European hours. Investors remain cautious amid fresh Russia-Ukraine tensions, China's growth worries and ahead of key US events.
GBP/USD rebounds towards 1.1100 post-BOE announcement
GBP/USD is rebounding towards 1.1100 after BOE announced measures to support the market functioning. The US dollar holds the renewed upside amid risk-aversion triggered by Russia-Ukraine tensions. Thinner liquidity to extend due to the US holiday.
Gold: Will bulls defend 21DMA support ahead of US inflation?
Gold price is at five-day lows below $1,700 as the US dollar cheers risk-aversion. Odds of a 75 bps Nov Fed rate hike after US NFP beat weigh on the bullion. XAU/USD looks to test 21DMA as RSI pierces back below the 50.00 level.
Here’s why LUNC price could plummet another 50% on next LUNA Classic burn announcement
LUNC price shows a tight consolidation around the Point of Control (POC), indicating a lack of volatility. However, things could spice up due to Binance’s upcoming LUNA burn announcement that is scheduled on October 10 at 00:00 UTC.
Week Ahead: The calm before another US inflation storm
An electrifying week is coming up, featuring another crucial US inflation report and minutes of the latest Fed meeting. Both will be key pieces of the puzzle for the dollar and risk assets, as traders grapple with whether the Fed will pause its tightening cycle anytime soon.