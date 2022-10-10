Dollar Index has dipped slightly but can rise back towards 115 or higher while above 110. Euro has scope to test 0.97/96 before moving above 0.99 again. EURJPY and USDJPY have immediate resistance near 146 and 145 respectively which is holding for now. Pound and Aussie look bearish while below 1.15 and 0.66. USDCNY has scope to test 7.08 before again rising back to 7.15. USDRUB is likely to be ranged within 56-63 while USDINR looks bullish towards 82.80/90.

The US Treasury yields have moved up and will have room to rise further from here. Key resistances are ahead which will have to be broken to see an extended rise and avoid a fall-back. The German yields have surged across tenors and are keeping up the overall bullish view. The 10Yr GoI has come-off from its high on Friday but has supports that can limit the downside and keep the overall uptrend intact. The 5Yr GoI has to break above its immediate resistance in order to gain momentum to rise further. Else it can continue to consolidate sideways for some more time.

Dow has fallen below 29500 and is bearish for further fall in the coming sessions. DAX has declined further and any break below 12200 may lead to a deeper fall in the coming sessions. Nikkei is closed today. Shanghai is coming off towards 3000 as expected. Nifty has scope to come down towards 17000-16800.

Brent has risen sharply above $95-96 and could rise further on a sustained break above $100-101. WTI has risen above $92 but a sustained move above $92-92.5 is needed to rise further on the upside. Gold remain bearish and has scope to fall towards 1675. Silver is coming down towards 19.5 as expected. Copper has rebounded a bit but view remain bearish for a fall towards 3.3 in the near term.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis