Dollar Index has bounced from support at 110 taking Euro down from parity. EURJPY and USDJPY are bearish while below 146. Pound has fallen and looks bearish below 1.15. Aussie is also bearish while below 0.66. USDRUB can fall while below resistance at 62. USDINR is likely to open with a gap up and rise to 82.30/50. We could be on the last leg of the rise before a sharp decline begins soon.
The US Treasury yields sustain higher. The chance of a deeper correction is getting reduced, and the yields could be gearing up for a fresh rally going forward. The German yields have moved up and a further rise from here will boost the bullish momentum and take them higher. The 10Yr GoI has risen back sharply and is keeping intact the overall bullish view. The 5Yr on the other hand, remains mixed within a sideways range. The bias is bullish to see an upside breakout of this range.
Dow was unable to gather enough momentum to rise above 30500. Any fall below 29500, if seen, would indicate resumption of the downtrend. DAX can see a corrective rise to 13200-13300 while above 12200. Nikkei needs a sustained move above 27000/27200 to rise further on the upside. Shanghai is closed today. Nifty could fall towards 17200 while below 17500.
Brent is hovering below the key resistance at $95-96 and WTI has risen further towards the resistance at $90-92. Need to see if the prices are able to break these resistances or not. Gold, Silver and Copper trades lower and are likely to come down towards 1700/1675, 19.5 and 3.3 respectively in the coming sessions.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
