Dollar Index trades lower but could face some support near 111 which can cap upside for Euro at 0.99. EURJPY can rise to 145 while USDJPY too seems to be headed towards 145-146. EURINR can trade below 80.50 just now but can bounce back again from 79.50 in the coming sessions towards 81.50. Aussie and Pound needs to break above 0.66 and 1.14 respectively to turn bullish for the medium term else can remain ranged within 0.66-0.63 and 1.14-1.10/08. USDCNY can fall to 7.10/08 before again rising to higher levels in the medium term. USDRUB is suck within 56-62 range while USDINR needs to hold below 82 to fall. Failure to see a sharp fall can take it higher towards 82.20-82.50

The US Treasury yields have come-off sharply on the back of a strong rise in equities. The correction mentioned yesterday is getting confirmed and the 10Yr and 30Yr will now have room to fall further from here. The German yields have fallen sharply across tenors and can see a deeper fall if they fail to bounce-back immediately. The 10Yr has risen sharply and is keeping intact our bullish view. The 5Yr GoI has to break its immediate resistance to gain bullish momentum. Else it can consolidate sideways for sometime.

Dow and DAX has risen sharply but needs a strong break above the resistance at 29800 and 12300-12400 to ease the downside pressure. Nikkei has to rise past 27000 to move up further on the upside. Shanghai is closed today. Nifty fell back sharply yesterday but could attempt to recover following a sharp rise in Dow.

Brent and WTI have risen towards the key resistance $90 and $85/86 on the upside. Need to see if the resistances hold or not. Gold and Silver have surged breaking above the resistance at 1700 and 19.75 respectively. If the breaks sustains, a further rise seems possible on the upside. Copper has risen but could face key resistance near 3.5.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis