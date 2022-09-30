Decent recovery seen in most currency pairs as the Dollar Index falls off towards 112. Euro has moved up to 0.9809 while Aussie and Pound have also risen well but could face resistances near 0.66 and 1.14 in the near term. USDJPY is stable while EURJPY has risen well and could be headed towards 145. USDINR can possibly start coming off too. RBI policy decision is due today which would bring in some volatility in the Rupee today. EURINR is bullish towards 81-81.50.
Yields have bounced back as the impact of the Bank of England’s bond purchase plan seems to be short-lived. The Treasury yields can regain the bullish momentum on a strong follow-through rise from here. The US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), the Fed’s inflation gauge, data release is due today which will need a close watch. The German yields have also risen back at the far-end and keeps intact the broader bullish view. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI looks mixed in the near-term. The chance of seeing a near-term corrective dip is still alive before we see a fresh rally. The RBI’s monetary policy outcome today will need a close watch. Market is expecting a 50-bps rate hike.
Dow has fallen back after failing to sustain the bounce seen on Wednesday. DAX continues to fall further. Nikkei and Shanghai have scope to fall down further from the current levels. Nifty failed to make a sustained break above 17000 and has come down sharply.
Brent and WTI have fallen back after failing to rise above the resistance at $90 and $82.50 respectively. Gold is likely to test 1700 before falling back towards 1660. Silver is trading within 18-19 range. Copper has moved up but could face resistance near 3.45/3.47.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
