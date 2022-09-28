Volatility is seen in currency markets as Dollar continues to rise above 114.50, now targeting 116/118 on the upside. Euro is bearish below 0.96 and a further break below 0.95, if seen can take it towards 0.94/92. EURJPY can fall to 137 while Aussie and Pound continue to remain bearish while below 0.64 and 1.10 respectively. Dollar Yen is holding below immediate resistance at 146 which needs to break to head towards 150 else any decline from 146 can take it back towards 142/140. USDCNY has broken above 7.20 and can be headed towards 7.30/40 on the upside. USDINR can rise to 81.80-82.00. EURINR has support at 78 while USDRUB can trade within 56-60 region.
The US Treasury yields continue to rise. The expected reversal is not happening. While the current momentum sustains, we will have to allow for more rise from here. The German yields are also retaining their bullish momentum and are rising in line with our expectation. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have come-off sharply. A near-term corrective dip is looking likely before a fresh rally happens. The overall trend however remains up.
Dow has bounced off from a low of 28958. Failure to hold above 28900 may lead to further fall on the downside. DAX continues to remain bearish. Nikkei has plunged below the support at 26200-26000 and has room to come down further from the current levels. Shanghai looks ranged but remain bearish to see a further fall in the coming days. Nifty is managing well to hold above 17000 but remain bearish to see a fall in the near term.
Brent and WTI are consolidating within a range of 82.5-87.5 and 75-80 respectively but overall remain bearish to see further fall in the coming sessions. Gold and Silver has scope to test key supports at 1600 and 17.5-17.0 in the coming sessions. Copper is heading down towards 3.2 as expected. A break below it could lead to a deeper fall in the coming days.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
