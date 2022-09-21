Dollar Index trades higher today ahead of the FOMC meeting while Euro has dipped a bit. While the index rises towards 111 or higher, Euro can test 0.99/98/97 on the downside. EURJPY and USDJPY may rise from current levels towards 146 and 145 respectively. Aussie and Pound have broken supports near 0.67 and 1.14 and while they trade lower, targets of 0.66/64 and 1.13/12 would be in focus. USDCNY has risen again and while above 7, it is bullish towards 7.15/20. USDRUB is ranged while EURINR can be bullish while above 78.75/79.00. USDINR needs to rise above 79.80 to head towards 80.00/20 while else a range of 79.80-79.60/50 can hold for the day before some volatility is seen tomorrow.
The US Treasury yields have risen above their immediate resistance and will now have some more room to rise from here before they reverse lower again. The US Federal Reserve meeting outcome tonight will be very important to watch. It will have to be seen if the Fed outcome is triggering a reversal or a further rise from here. So far, the market has been discounting a 75-bps rate hike tonight. The German yields have surged across tenors. The expected reversal is not happening. While the momentum sustains, the yields can rise further in the coming days. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are moving up in line with our expectation and remain bullish to rise further.
Dow and DAX have come off sharply and may continue to remain bearish. Nikkei has fallen below the support at 27500 and has scope to fall further in the coming sessions. Shanghai has came off after failing to sustain the bounce above 3100 and could target further downside in the coming sessions. Nifty has immediate resistance at 18000-18100 which it needs to surpass to see a rally on the upside. Else it may remain in a sideways range for some time.
Commodities are likely to move sideways for a while. Brent and WTI may continue to trade sideways within 87.5-95 and 80-90 respectively. Precious metals are trading lower with the surge in Dollar index ahead of the FOMC meeting but are likely to remain in a range of 1660-1700 (Gold), 19-20 (Silver) and 3.4-3.6/3.65 (Copper) in the near term before breaking at the lower side of the range.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
