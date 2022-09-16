While Dollar Index has dipped slightly, Euro has risen. Both are likely to trade within 108-110 and 0.98-1.02 for the near term. Aussie and Pound have fallen sharply and a break below respective supports at 0.67 and 1.14 could make them strongly bearish. EURJPY and USDJPY can trade within 146/140 in the near term. USDCNY has sharply risen, breaking above our expected resistance at 7. View is now bullish to see an eventual rise to 7.15/20. USDRUB continues to remain stable while USDINR looks bullish above 79.60 for a rise to 79.90-80.20. EURINR can trade within 79-81.50 while above support at 79.
The US Treasury yields seems to be gaining momentum ahead of next week’s Fed meeting. We expect the yield to rise further and test their key resistances ahead of the Fed meet. Thereafter we will have to see if the meeting outcome is triggering a breakout or a pull-back in the yields. The German yields continue to move up and have room to rise further before a reversal is seen. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have surged yesterday. While the 10Yr has an immediate resistance, the 5Yr has room to see more rise from here.
Dow has fallen below the support at 31000 and look bearish to fall further in the coming sessions. DAX has scope to test 12600-12400 in the near term. Nikkei and Shanghai has scope to come down towards 27000 and 3150 respectively. Nifty could see a test of 17700-17600 on the downside as it was unable to make a sustained move above 18000.
Brent has failed to break above its immediate resistance and has fallen towards the lower end of 90-95.5. WTI has declined sharply and while below 90 it could target further downside in the near term. Gold has fallen below 1675 and is likely to remain bearish to fall in the coming sessions. Silver has scope to fall towards 17.5-17.00. Copper is coming down to test its immediate support at 3.4.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
