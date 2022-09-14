Volatility seen in the currency pairs overnight taking the US Dollar higher and Euro back to levels below parity. Pound and Aussie have fallen back too after a brief attempt to rise over the past few sessions. EURJPY can test 142 before bouncing back from there while USDJPY trades higher and can test 146-146.20 before a decline sets in. USDINR can see a gap up opening today as the NDF quotes 79.58 after the overnight volatility in the Dollar. USDRUB is trading in a narrow range while EURINR has declined sharply and can bounce back from 79 or 78 in the medium term.

The US Treasury yields have surged especially at the near end after the inflation data release yesterday. Though the Headline CPI fell to 8.25% (YoY) from 8.48%, the Core CPI surged to 6.32% from 5.91% thereby bringing in fresh speculation in the market that the Fed could increase the interest rates more than 75 bps next week. The yields have room to rise further to test their key resistances and that can happen very well ahead of next week’s Fed meeting scheduled on Wednesday. The German yields have risen and are keeping the bullish view intact. The 10Yr GoI has declined sharply and can fall further if it breaks below the immediate support. The 5Yr GoI continues to trade stable and looks mixed.

Most of equities have witnessed a sharp fall. Dow Jones has reversed back sharply towards the key support at 31000 as the resistance at 32500 has held strong. DAX too plunged below 13200 from a high of 13564.83. A break below 31000 (in Dow) and 13150 (in DAX) could trigger further fall in the coming sessions. Nikkei has dropped sharply towards 28000-27750 and could head towards its key support in case the fall sustains. Shanghai to remain in a range while above 3200. Nifty could fall below 18000 today following the sell off in global market.

Brent and WTI have fallen back after failing to rise above the key resistance at 95.5 and 90 respectively. Precious metals have fallen with the surge in US dollar index after the release of stronger than anticipated US inflation data yesterday. Gold has dropped towards the key support at 1700. Silver has fallen back below the resistance at 19.5 and while below it view is bearish to see a further fall on the downside. Copper has declined below 3.6 and could now target key immediate support in the near term.

