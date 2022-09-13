Currencies are stable just now after seeing sharp movements yesterday in the US session. Dollar Index fell to 107.8 and Euro rose to 1.0197 (resistance) before reversing today. EURJPY can trade within 146-142 region while Pound and Aussie look bullish for a possible rise to 1.18-1.20 and 0.6950-0.70 respectively.USDJPY is bearish while below 146/145 while USDCNY can test 6.90 before bouncing from there. USDRUB remains ranged as usual while USDINR needs to trade below 79.50 to fall towards 79.40/20. EURINR can trade within 81.50-79.50.

The US Treasury yields have dipped at the near-end while those at the far-end have risen. There is little room to test the immediate resistances on the 10Yr and 30Yr. The US CPI data release today will be key in deciding whether the yields can breach their resistances or not. We will have to wait and watch. The German yields have dipped and a further fall from here could indicate a reversal. The price action in the next few sessions is important. The 10Yr GoI continues to move up and has room to rise further from here. The 5Yr GoI is holding above its support but has to gain momentum to move up. It remains mixed as of now.

Dow has moved up further towards the key resistance at 32500 and could be bullish further if a break above it is seen. DAX has risen sharply above 13200 and has room to rise further on the upside. Nikkei and Shanghai have scope to target key resistance ahead in the coming sessions before turning lower again. Nifty looks bullish to see a break above 18000, which may accelerate the rise further in the coming sessions.

Brent and WTI have risen but needs to surpass the key levels at 95.5 and 90 respectively to become further bullish on the upside. Gold needs a strong rise past 1740-1750 to move up further in the coming sessions. Silver has risen sharply breaking above the resistance at 19.5. Copper has rebounded back towards 3.65.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis