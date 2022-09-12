Currencies look stable now after volatility seen last week. Dollar Index remains bullish while above 108 while Euro can test important resistance at 1.02 before falling from there. Pound and Aussie have risen and can test 1.18 and 0.6950/0.70 respectively while EURJPY can trade within 146.20-144/142 in the near term. USDJPY and USDCNY can be bearish while below 145 and 7 and aim to fall towards 142/140 and 6.90 respectively. USDRUB can trade within 62.60-59 while USDINR needs to decide whether to remain above 79.60 or lower to decide on further movement. EURINR can fall back to 79.50 while below 80.50.

The US Treasury yields have risen further at the near-end while those at the far-end remain stable but higher. The view is bullish. There is room to rise further from here before a reversal happens. The US CPI data release tomorrow will be key to watch ahead of the US Fed meeting next week. The German yields sustain higher and remain bullish. They can move up in the coming days. The 10Yr GoI has bounced from its key support and needs to see if it is getting a follow-through rise today. The 5Yr GoI on the other hand seems to be inching down and can fall if it breaks below the immediate support.

Dow has risen further but may likely to be capped at 32500 on the upside. DAX has moved up well within our expected range of 12600-13200. Nikkei has risen further as expected and could test its crucial resistance ahead in the coming sessions. Shanghai is closed today. Nifty come off sharply from the resistance at 18000 and while below it a fall seems more likely.

Brent and WTI have dropped back from the levels of 92.5 and 87.5. A sustained break above these levels could lead to a test of immediate resistance on the upside. Gold was unable to rise past the resistance at 1740 and has come off from there. Silver has scope to fall in the near term while below the resistance at 19-19.5. Copper has come off from the resistance at 3.65.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis