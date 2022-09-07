Good Morning!
Strong Dollar Index takes Euro below 0.99 , Aussie and Pound back to support levels of 0.67 and 1.14 which if break can be strongly bearish for the next 1-2 weeks while USDJPY has risen sharply breaking above 142 and can target 145/150 soon on the upside. EURJPY too has risen and can target 144/145. USDCNY has rallied well and has scope to test 7 before falling from there. USDINR looks bullish for a rise to 80.0-80.20 while USDRUB is stuck within 58-62 region. EURINR could test long-term key support on the downside if a break below 79 is seen.
The US Treasury yields have risen sharply across tenors. The chance of a corrective fall has got negated now and the yields can rise further from here. The German yields have also risen across tenors and are keeping up our bullish view intact. The 10Yr GoI can fall in the near-term and then see a fresh rise. The 5Yr GoI on the other hand continues to look mixed as it is stuck around a crucial resistance level.
Dow sell-off continues. DAX has bounced back above 12600 and while above it, the index may remain in a range of 13200-12600 for some time. Nikkei has fallen sharply below support at 27500 and has room to fall further from current level. Shanghai is trying to break above the resistance at 3250. Nifty was unable to gather enough momentum to rise above 17800.
Brent and WTI have declined towards their key supports as the prices were unable to rise past the resistance at 97 and 90 respectively. Gold has fallen towards 1700 after falling to rise above 1740 while Silver has declined as the resistance at 18.5 held up well. Copper has declined slightly and needs a break below 3.4 to confirm further bearishness on the downside
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.6700 amid poor China's trade data, dollar gains
AUD/USD is back to test 0.6700, as Chinese trade data disappoint and add to growth concerns. The US dollar rally regains momentum amid risk-aversion and hawkish Fed bets. Investors digest Aussie Q2 GDP while awaiting the Fedspeak.
USD/JPY bulls extend control amid higher yields, with eyes on 144.00
USD/JPY is extending gains towards 144.00 after refreshing 24-year highs, as bulls continue to cheer rallying Treasury yields on hawkish Fed rate hike expectations. US ISM Services PMI data revived 75 bps Sept Fed rate hike hopes.
Gold bears attack $1,688 support amid strong yields, hawkish Fed bets
Gold price remains on the back foot at around $1,695 while portraying the three-day downtrend during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the precious metal justifies firmer US dollar strength amid a risk-off mood and higher yields.
Cardano surpassed by this asset as ADA notes another 8% drop in 24 hours
Although many cryptocurrencies have lost significantly this year, Cardano will always be amongst the topmost assets as its troubles still have not ended. ADA on the charts fell by 7.94% resulting in a decline in market cap, which benefitted XRP.
Towards a frugal winter
Recent economic data paint a picture of increasing concerns about the economic outlook. In the US, high inflation and rising interest rates play a key role. In the euro area, the same factors play a role – although interest rates are still below those in the US.