Good Morning!

Strong Dollar Index takes Euro below 0.99 , Aussie and Pound back to support levels of 0.67 and 1.14 which if break can be strongly bearish for the next 1-2 weeks while USDJPY has risen sharply breaking above 142 and can target 145/150 soon on the upside. EURJPY too has risen and can target 144/145. USDCNY has rallied well and has scope to test 7 before falling from there. USDINR looks bullish for a rise to 80.0-80.20 while USDRUB is stuck within 58-62 region. EURINR could test long-term key support on the downside if a break below 79 is seen.

The US Treasury yields have risen sharply across tenors. The chance of a corrective fall has got negated now and the yields can rise further from here. The German yields have also risen across tenors and are keeping up our bullish view intact. The 10Yr GoI can fall in the near-term and then see a fresh rise. The 5Yr GoI on the other hand continues to look mixed as it is stuck around a crucial resistance level.

Dow sell-off continues. DAX has bounced back above 12600 and while above it, the index may remain in a range of 13200-12600 for some time. Nikkei has fallen sharply below support at 27500 and has room to fall further from current level. Shanghai is trying to break above the resistance at 3250. Nifty was unable to gather enough momentum to rise above 17800.

Brent and WTI have declined towards their key supports as the prices were unable to rise past the resistance at 97 and 90 respectively. Gold has fallen towards 1700 after falling to rise above 1740 while Silver has declined as the resistance at 18.5 held up well. Copper has declined slightly and needs a break below 3.4 to confirm further bearishness on the downside