Dollar Index tested 110.27 but has fallen sharply from there bringing Euro above 0.99 again. EURJPY can test 138 before rising back to 141. Pound and Aussie may trade within 1.14-1.16/18 and 0.69-0.67 region respectively while USDCNY is bullish towards 6.95-7.00. Dollar-Yen can test 142 followed by a fall towards 137 in the medium term. USDINR is bullish towards 80-80.20 while USDRUB can continue trade within 62-58. EURINR is bullish while above support at 79.
The US Treasury yields have inched up in the early Asian trades. A further follow-through rise from here can avoid a corrective fall and take them higher from here itself. The German yields remains bullish and can rise further from here. The 10Yr GoI looks vulnerable to fall first from here before seeing a fresh rise. The 5Yr GoI on the other hand looks mixed and is poised just below a crucial resistance which has to be broken for it to move higher.
Dow was closed yesterday. DAX was unable to hold onto gains seen on Last Friday and come off sharply to test a low of 12617.40. Nikkei has bounced back slightly from the support at 27500. Shanghai has risen sharply above 3200 contrary to our view of seeing a fall to 3150. Nifty needs a decisive break above 17800 to target higher levels.
Crude prices rose sharply yesterday as OPEC+ nations decided to cut oil output for October by 100K barrels per day. However both Brent and WTI needs to break above 97 and 90 to target higher levels. Gold is rising towards 1740 while Silver is coming closer to test the immediate resistance at 18.5. Copper has rebounded sharply but needs to sustain the bounce to negate a fall to 3.3-3.2.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
