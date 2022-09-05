Dollar Index has risen sharply taking Euro down to 0.99. If the index may face a short corrective dip before again rising higher leaving chances of a fall to 0.98/97 in Euro soon. EURJPY has declined and can test 138/137 before a bounce is seen. Aussie and Pound look bearish towards 0.67 and 1.14 respectively from where a bounce is expected. USDJPY can face short dip from 140 before again heading higher in the longer run. USDCNY is bullish towards 6.95/96 while USDINR can rise towards 80-80.20 while above 79.40/60. EURINR is holding above support at 79 and keeps intact a range of 79-80.50 unless a break on either side is seen.
The US Treasury yields have come-off sharply especially at the near-end. Failure to bounce from here can pave way for a near-term corrective dip before a fresh rise happens. The German yields remain bullish and have room to move further up. The 10Yr GoI looks mixed within its broad range while the 5Yr GoI is poised at a crucial resistance which if broken can take it higher.
Dow tested 32000 on the upside as expected and has come off from there. View remains bearish for a break below 31000. DAX rebounded sharply on last Friday but may remain bearish while below the resistance at 13300-13500. Nikkei is trading above support at 27500. Need to see if that holds or break lower. Shanghai has scope to fall towards 3150. Nifty may remain weak while below 17600/800.
Brent and WTI needs a strong break above 95.5 and 90 respectively to target key resistance on the upside. Else the prices could remain in a range for some time. Gold and Silver could face Immediate resistance at 1740 and 18.5 respectively in the near term. Copper has scope to fall to 3.3-3.2.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
