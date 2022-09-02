Dollar Index rose above 109.50 and can increase chances of a rise to 110-112.50 with possible fall in Euro towards 0.97/96 on a break below 0.99. USDINR can trade within 79.20/30-79.60/80 for now while EURINR can hold above crucial support at 79. USDRUB is likely to range within 62-58. EURJPY and USDJPY have tested immediate resistances but could possibly break higher soon. Aussie and Pound on the other hand look bearish for a fall towards 0.67 and 1.14. USDCNY can fall to 6.85 while below 6.9225.

The US Treasury yields continue to rise and are keeping our bullish view intact. There is room to move up further from here. The US Non Farm Payroll (NFP) and the unemployment data release today will be important to watch.The German yields are also moving up as expected and remain bullish in the near-term. The 10Yr GoI looks likely to see a fall first before reversing higher while the 5Yr GoI is mixed and stuck in a narrow range.

Dow has rebounded back and could target 32000-32500 on the upside if the bounce sustains. DAX bearish view remains intact and may likely to test 12500-12400 in the coming sessions. Nikkei needs to hold above the support at 27500-27000 to negate a further fall on the downside. Shanghai has scope to fall towards 3150. Nifty needs a strong rise past 17800 to move further on the upside.

Brent and WTI have bounced back from the crucial supports at 90 and 85 respectively. Gold and Silver have tested the supports at 1700 (Gold) and 17.5-17.3 (Silver) as expected and have bounced back a bit. The bounce needs to sustain above these supports else view can be further bearish in the coming sessions. Copper has come down towards 3.4 and needs to hold above it to negate a further fall on the downside.

